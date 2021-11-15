ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ Special

By Juliet Litman
Cover picture for the articleJuliet and Amanda discuss Taylor Swift’s rerelease of her album Red (Taylor’s Version). They break down the...

mix929.com

Here’s your first look at Adele’s chat with Oprah Winfrey for her ‘One Night Only’ TV special

Adele’s TV special One Night Only airs Sunday night, but we’ve got the first look at it now. In addition to preview clips of Adele belting out “Rolling in the Deep” and “Skyfall” on a gorgeous stage at LA’s Griffith Observatory, CBS has also released a clip of the singer’s sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, which gives serious flashbacks to Oprah’s chat with Prince Harry and Megan Markle earlier this year.
Vulture

The Stars Are Out for Adele’s One Night Only CBS Special

Clear your schedule this Sunday night because Oprah has three words for you: “Adele. Music. Adele.” CBS has released the trailer for the pop singer-songwriter’s television concert special, Adele One Night Only, which airs on November 14 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+. The event is set to feature Adele performing four new songs off 30, her upcoming album, including lead single “Easy on Me,” as well as old hits like “Skyfall” and “Rolling in the Deep,” all under the stars at Los Angeles’s Griffith Observatory. And for the stars, too, with everyone from James Corden to Tyler Perry to Lizzo. (“You’re trying to outshine me, babes!” Adele declares to her fellow pop star at one point.) “It will look really elegant,” Adele says teasingly to Oprah, “and then I’ll tell a load of filthy jokes. Like, sort of whiplash.” In other words, exactly what we’ve missed from Adele Adkins — and what we hope we’ll get more of come November 19, when the performer releases 30, her first album in six years.
Variety

Taylor Swift Sings ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’ in Inducting Carole King Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift officially kicked off the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame festivities with a tribute to Carole King, singing a show-opening cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.” Speaking about King’s blockbuster “Tapestry” album, released 50 years ago, Swift said, “It was a watershed moment for humans in the world with feelings and for cats who have big dreams of one day ending up on iconic album covers.” Taylor Swift starting off the show to induct Carole King. pic.twitter.com/lOGefhnIGP — Dr. Bryan McGeary (@BMcgeary) October 31, 2021 King thanked Taylor for carrying the torch for songwriters and called her “my professional granddaughter...
nowdecatur.com

Taylor Swift Releases ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Today

Taylor Swift has released Red (Taylor’s Version,) a mixture of songs from her original album along with songs that were written around the same time of the other recordings. To promote it, she’ll be on Saturday Night Live this weekend (Nov. 13) to play songs from it. She hasn’t posted about which songs she’ll perform, but this week on Tumblr, she posted a short tease of the song “Babe,” one she wrote with Train's Pat Monahan.
Billboard

Is Starbucks Teasing a 'Red (Taylor's Version)' Tie-In?

"It's Red Season," the coffee chain tweeted, echoing Swift's earlier tease. If it's good enough for Taylor Swift, it's good enough for Starbucks. The coffee chain appeared to follow in Tay's footsteps on Monday (Nov. 8) when it tweeted out "It's Red Season," along with coffee, sparkle, scarf and heart emoji, parroting the same phrase the singer recently used in her first Instagram Reel video in which she declared this to be "Red Season."
Variety

Taylor Swift Breaks Two Spotify Records in One Day With Release of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

It’s hard to remember that there was ever a fleeting moment that Taylor Swift and the streaming music industry didn’t see eye to eye, now that she’s setting and re-setting records as the Queen of Stream. Spotify reps say that Swift broke two records for the service on Friday, the day that “Red (Taylor’s Version)” came out. One is the record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female in Spotify history. “Red (Taylor’s Version)” accomplished that by picking up over 90.8 million streams on day one. The previous record-holder? Also Swift, with “Folklore,” a July 2020 release that was the...
Daily Lobo

OPINION: ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ exceeds soaring expectations

Taylor Swift has been teasing the release of her second rerecorded album, “Red (Taylor’s Version),” for months. On Nov. 12, the 30-song collection finally arrived, and it’s everything that I could’ve hoped for. What makes the album unique from the original are the exquisite “From the Vault” tracks — songs Swift had written for the first version of “Red” but ultimately had to chop when piecing together the final cut.
