MLB

Chris Taylor: Declines qualifying offer

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Taylor declined the Dodgers' $18.4 million qualifying offer Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. $18.4 million is a lot for a...

www.cbssports.com

Related
South Side Sox

The Best Free Agent Options for the White Sox at Right Field and Second Base

Last year, I wrote a now-embarrassing piece about how the best course of action for the White Sox was to sign Trevor Bauer and trade for Anthony Santander. The latter went on to have an injury-laden season with career-worst numbers, and the former hasn’t pitched in a baseball game since June due to a lingering sexual assault case that the league — and local authorities — are still investigating. The ceiling for Santander remains high, but Bauer may never pitch in the big leagues again — and the Sox won the lotto on a $3 million prove-it deal with Carlos Rodón.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers Free Agents Rumors: Qualifying Offer Expectations For Clayton Kershaw, Corey Seager & Chris Taylor

The Los Angeles Dodgers had 11 players become free agents the morning after the World Series concluded, and may add another to the group this weekend if a team option on Joe Kelly for the 2022 season is declined in favor of a $4 million buyout. Of the Dodgers' group of free agents this winter, Clayton Kershaw, Corey Seager and Chris Taylor have widely been identified as likely to receive a qualifying offer. The one-year contract is valued at $18.4 million for next season.
NFL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs free agent target: Chris Taylor

Okay, so you guys didn’t really like my Freddie Freeman article much. Truth be told, the Cubs aren’t likely to make Freeman a target and neither, probably, is any other team besides the Braves. Freeman has been the face of their franchise for years and it’d be a real upset if he doesn’t return to Atlanta.
MLB
Jon Heyman
dailydodgers.com

2021 Dodgers in review: Chris Taylor

Though he didn't lead at any one particular position, he was second on the team in games and innings at second base, third base, left field, and center field. Taylor might not have been the most valuable Dodger, but he provided the team the most flexibility because he could be used in so many ways. Enrique Hernández filled this role for six years on the Dodgers as well, though in a different way.
MLB
Yardbarker

Dodgers: Will Chris Taylor Move on from LA This Offseason?

For a team that has consistently made postseason appearances, every offseason is beyond important. The Dodgers have numerous franchise cornerstones, including Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen, Corey Seager, and Chris Taylor, who are, unfortunately, now available on the free-agent market. According to one MLB pundit, Chris Taylor will go to the NL East.
MLB
chatsports.com

The problem with signing Chris Taylor

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder/jack of all trades Chris Taylor is the new hotness right now. At a time when versatility is highly prized, Taylor is hitting the market as the most versatile player on the market. He played every position except first base, pitcher and catcher in 2021. Over the past several seasons with the Dodgers, he’s provided Los Angeles the flexibility to mix and match with their starting lineups, moving Taylor around to wherever he might be needed. As teams are looking to emulate that approach, they are looking for Chris Taylor-esque players, and, well, whaddya know, Chris Taylor himself is on the free agent market, and they don’t get more Chris Taylor-esque than the original model.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB qualifying offer decisions: Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Nick Castellanos, Michael Conforto, decline

Wednesday, Nov. 17, is the deadline for the 14 free agents who received a qualifying offer to either accept or reject the one-year, $18.4 million contract. The qualifying offer is set at the average of the top 125 salaries in baseball, and players who accept it return to their team on that one-year deal, and players who reject it are tied to draft pick compensation.
MLB
Yardbarker

Why The Cubs Should Sign Chris Taylor

I’ve been a fan of Taylor from afar. Adding him to the mix on the North Side would give the Cubs exactly the type of player they need if they plan on competing for postseason baseball in 2022. Ben Zobrist 2.0. Taylor reportedly will seek a multi-year contract, to no...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB qualifying offer: Brandon Belt accepts Giants' $18.4 million offer; Trevor Story, Robbie Ray, more decline

Wednesday was the deadline for the 14 free agents who received a qualifying offer to either accept or reject the one-year, $18.4 million contract. The qualifying offer is set at the average of the top 125 salaries in baseball, and players who accept it return to their team on that one-year deal, and players who reject it are tied to draft pick compensation.
MLB
MLB

