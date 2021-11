Gage did not record a reception on three targets in Sunday's 43-3 loss to the Cowboys. Gage appeared to be on pace for a solid game when he made an impressive leaping catch on a deep ball in the first quarter, but Dallas challenged the ruling and the potential big play was overturned as the ball slightly grazed the turf. The 25-year-old only saw two more targets before the Falcons mailed it in for what turned out to be a blowout loss. Olamide Zaccheaus had two receptions for 22 yards on seven targets, so Gage's inconsistent play this year may have moved him down the target pecking order in Atlanta. He will try to get back on track against a tough Patriots defense this upcoming Thursday.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO