Johnson & Johnson, With Significant Presence in Montgomery County, to Separate Into Two Businesses

Image via Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson, with a significant presence in Montgomery County, will separate into two public companies, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

One company will be focused on consumer health products, while the other will focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Johnson & Johnson is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Its local sites include a manufacturing plant in Fort Washington where Tylenol is made, among other products, a Spring House Janssen Research and Development campus, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals offices in Horsham.

The company generated $82.6 billion in revenue last year.

The company will spin off its consumer health business, which includes several well-known brands, such as Tylenol, Band-Aids, Neutrogena, and Listerine, into a new publicly-traded company.

“Following a comprehensive review, the board and management team believe that the planned separation of the consumer health business is the best way to accelerate our efforts to serve patients, consumers, and healthcare professionals, create opportunities for our talented global team, drive profitable growth, and—most importantly— improve health care outcomes for people around the world,” said Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson & Johnson.