Public Health

Calendar: Public Health

 3 days ago

At this time we are not offering Just Checking Clinic...

www.lanecountyor.gov

pasadenanow.com

Public Health Officials Urge Safe Thanksgiving Planning

With Thanksgiving three weeks away, public health officials are urging families to celebrate safely. Officials are particularly concerned that holiday gatherings, coupled with cooler weather, could help bring on another viral surge, said Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer. “Another important strategy for preventing a significant surge...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
azpm.org

Arizona public health official: 'Pandemic not done with us'

Some COVID-19 metrics show the pandemic's fall surge in Arizona worsening again. The state on Wednesday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed cases for the sixth time in seven days as virus-related hospitalizations topped 2,000 for the first time since mid-September. And the Department of Health Services said every county in...
ARIZONA STATE
mymotherlode.com

California Public Health Encouraging Boosters Ahead Of Holidays

Sacrament, CA — Citing the combination of cooler weather and more time spent indoors, the California Public Health Department is concerned about the potential for a winter surge in Covid cases. State officials relay that some parts of the state are already seeing an increasing number of cases and hospitalizations....
CALIFORNIA STATE
portarthurtx.gov

Public Health Notice: Children and the COVID Vaccine

On November 2, 2021, CDC voted to recommend the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11. The City of Port Arthur Health Department will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to this age group beginning on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Joplin Globe

Our view: Improve public health funding, management

The coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated the importance of public health funding — and the danger of treating public health as a line item that can be trimmed at will. As the pandemic began, Missouri ranked last in the nation in terms of per capita state funding for public health. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services was under an acting director, and the agency has been less than stellar in its public communication and cooperation with local health departments.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRBI Radio

Public opinions sought for Decatur County health plan

— While the pandemic has dominated health-related news in the last 18 months, the Decatur County Board of Health continues to look to the future and needs your help in the planning process. “Growing Healthy Futures Together” is an initiative of the local Board of Health to gather public input and provide direction for planning.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
GraysHarborTalk

Grays Harbor Public Health: Checking In and Taking Back

We all need someone who checks in and helps with life’s tedious, but necessary, chores. Someone who keeps us accountable and truly cares about what we think, feel and need. Locally, Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services (GHPH) is that kind of friend. They and the Harbor Strong Coalition work around the clock for our region’s health and wellness and that of our children. Whether through Drug Take Back Day or the annual Community Survey, staff work tirelessly to maintain physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.
ABERDEEN, WA
richlandsource.com

Richland Public Health seeks public input on assessment project

MANSFIELD — Richland Public Health is asking for Richland County community partner’s and resident’s input on how they think the local public health system is performing. “This is one of the four measurements our county needs to complete for the Community Health Assessment (CHA) process,” said Dr. Julie Chaya, Director of Community Health & Prevention Sciences at Richland Public Health. “The Local Public Health System Assessment evaluates how well our organizations, such as the health department, local healthcare providers, social service agencies, first responders, etc. deliver the 10 Essential Public Health services in our community.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
discoverestevan.com

Amendment To Public Health Act To Prevent Hospital Protests

New legislation has been introduced in the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly to prevent protests around hospitals. "Patients and families deserve to be able to access health services safely and without facing interference or intimidation," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "This provision will also support our hospitals and staff in providing health services with safety, dignity and privacy."
PROTESTS
swarthmorephoenix.com

We Are Experiencing a Public Health Crisis, and It’s Not Coronavirus.

There’s a virus afflicting our country that has claimed the lives of more Americans in the last 50 years than all of our wars combined. It is equivalent to having one year’s worth of a COVID-level pandemic nearly every decade, yet it has been routinely ignored by influential lawmakers. This virus has nothing to do with our immune systems: it is our toxic gun culture.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pagosadailypost.com

EDITORIAL: The Public Health District Question, Part Four

As noted previously in this editorial series, the Archuleta County Health District Investigative Committee had a lengthy, 2-hour meeting on October 13 with the leadership of the San Juan Basin Public Health — the agency that provides certain types of health services in La Plata and Archuleta counties. SJBPH Board of Health President Ann Bruzzese, Board Vice President Karin Daniels, and SJBPH Executive Director Liane Jollon fielded dozens of questions from the committee members during those two hours.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
casscountyonline.com

Governor’s Public Health Commission discusses public health funding

INDIANAPOLIS — The Governor’s Public Health Commission met today at the Indiana State Library to discuss public health funding issues, which impact how public health departments are structured and carry out their duties. Shane Hatchett, chief of staff for the Indiana Department of Health, described how public health is funded...
INDIANA STATE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH

