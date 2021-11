QUEENS, N.Y. (Nov. 12, 2021) – Despite five Johnnies posting career-highs, the St. John's volleyball team fell to Connecticut in five sets on Friday afternoon. St. John's took the first set, 25-21, before Connecticut (20-17, 12-3 BIG EAST) took the next two sets, 25-21, and 25-20. The fourth set went to the Red Storm, 25-20, before the Huskies closed the match, 15-12. Giorgia Walther posted a career-high 20 kills on a .205 hitting percentage in the match while Eleonora Tosi followed closely with 19 kills and 11 digs in her first career double-double.

8 DAYS AGO