ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Midstream Dividend Growth Outlook Is Perking Up

By Tom Lydon
etftrends.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncome is one of the primary reasons that some investors opt for the midstream over other corners of the energy patch that are more levered to oil and natural gas prices. While those prices are indeed soaring this year and the energy sector is the best-performing group in the S&P 500,...

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
etftrends.com

Some Value Available in High Octane Healthcare ETF

Healthcare innovators, including genomics companies, are rarely inexpensive in equity market terms. Often, rich multiples are simply the cost of admission that investors have to pay to access a high-growth parts of the healthcare sector. However, there are times when some biotechnology and genomics stocks go on sale, confirming to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Zacks.com

5 Stocks for the 2022 Agriculture Bull Market

(1:00) - Will Agriculture Stocks Be A Strong Investment Tool For 2022?. (24:00) - Episode Roundup: CF, MOS, IPI, NTR, ANDE. Welcome to Episode #259 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For DCP Midstream

Analysts have provided the following ratings for DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for DCP Midstream. The company has an average price target of $36.25 with a high of $39.00 and a low of $34.00.
STOCKS
Forbes

Phillips 66 Dividend Yield Pushes Past 5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Phillips 66 were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $73.00 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 5% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Phillips 66 is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend#Infrastructure#Midstream#The Alps Alerian Mlp Etf#Amlp#Epd
investing.com

4 Top Dividend Stocks Poised for Gains

Factors including rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the Fed’s tapering are expected to drive stock market volatility in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on dividend-paying stocks Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), Triton (TRTN), Dorchester Minerals (DMLP), and Natural Resource Partners (NRP) for a steady income stream. The companies’ strong fundamentals should help their stocks dodge market volatility and perform steadily. So, let’s examine these names. Do read on.While the benchmark stock indexes are hovering near their all-time highs, factors including historically high inflation, supply-chain disruptions, and the Federal Reserve’s decision to begin tapering its bond-buying this month could lead to immense volatility in the near term.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Atkore Stock Gains After Q4 Beat, Stellar FY22 Outlook

Atkore Inc (NYSE: ATKR) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 93.5% year-over-year to $923.73 million, beating the consensus of $839.38 million. Sales by segments: Electrical $697.49 million (+98.9% Y/Y), and Safety & Infrastructure $227.36 million (+78.3% Y/Y). The company attributed the net sales growth to higher average selling prices of $391.3...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Lear Hikes Dividend By 54%

Lear Corp ((NYSE: LEA) Board has authorized a 54% increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $0.50 to $0.77 per share. The raised dividend is payable on December 29, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 10, 2021. "We are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly cash dividend,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
InvestorPlace

7 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy for Your Golden Years

Whether its crypto or stable coins or electric vehicles, cannabis or other hot sectors, the fact is there’s a lot of momentum in new disruptive stocks. That’s great for the short term. But for long-term investors, dividend stocks still need a significant place in your portfolio. And that’s more important...
STOCKS
Street.Com

3 Dividend Growth Stocks for Higher Commodity Prices

The rally in oil and gas prices will benefit, not only energy companies, but also some industrial manufacturers that serve energy companies. Most countries have implemented unprecedented fiscal stimulus packages to support their economies amid the coronavirus crisisThese fiscal packages have led inflation to rise this year, after many years of depressed levelsIn addition, thanks to the massive distribution of vaccines, the global economy has begun to recover, with strong pent-up demand...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dynagas LNG Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dynagas LNG Partners their estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.2, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etftrends.com

An ETF Strategy to Help Accelerate Gains in a Slowing Market

The Accelerated exchange traded fund strategy can help investors bolster their equity upside potential without relying on leverage. In the recent webcast, How to Potentially Accelerate Your Equity Gains, Wes Matthews, director of portfolio solutions at Milliman Financial Risk Management; and Graham Day, vice president of product and research at Innovator ETFs, explained that the Innovator Defined Outcome ETFs offer defined return and risk parameters, easy access, ample liquidity low cost, transparency, and tax efficiency.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Top Dividend Stocks to Load up on as Winter Sets In

There’s a tremendous amount of disagreement in the markets right now with respect to where the economy could be headed from here. Concerns related to inflation, overvaluation, and an eventual end to the existing accommodative monetary and fiscal stimulus measures have some investors considering taking the foot off the gas. Or, they’re looking at defensive dividend stocks to load up on heading into the winter.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Oasis Midstream Partners: 9% Dividend With Strong Balance Sheet

OMP's sponsor, Oasis Petroleum, has a best-in-class balance sheet, and OMP has high quality and diversified assets around North America. Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) is a master limited partnership that owns, develops, operates, and acquires assets to provide midstream solutions to customers covering oil, natural gas, and water needs. They were formed by its sponsor, Oasis Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:OAS). I believe it provides a great investment opportunity because:
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

3 Business Services Stocks With Solid Dividend Payouts

The Business Services sector, despite the coronavirus-induced market uncertainty, has been steadily gathering steam on the back of gradual resumption of business activities, increased adoption and success of the work-from-home model, rise in demand for risk mitigation and consulting services, and expertise in improving operational efficiency and reducing costs. Providers of essential and non-deferrable services, such as waste removal and building maintenance, remained resilient to the pandemic-induced disruptions.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Camping World A High Yielding Dividend Stock That Could Be Ready For Investment

In IBD's Dividend Leaders, we look at stocks that have a high yield, a growing dividend and strong fundamentals. Today, we look at Camping World Holdings (CWH), one of the leading dividend stocks. Camping World is an outdoors sales company specializing in RV sales, rentals and maintenance. They also sell sports and camping merchandise.…
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Cenovus Energy: Dividends Doubled, Buy Now To Line Up A 7%+ Yield

Cenovus Energy recently doubled their dividends and announced a large share buyback program to commence upon reaching their net debt target. Following the severe downturn of 2020 and its wave of dividend reductions, it seems that as 2021 progresses more and more companies are rewarding their shareholders as operating conditions recover, such as Cenovus Energy (CVE) who recently doubled their dividends. Whilst admittedly from an extremely low base that still only sees their dividend yield at a very low 0.91%, they have the ingredients for plenty more growth and investors can buy now to line up a high 7% yield on current cost.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Emerging Markets 2022 Outlook & The Coming IPO Wave

The digitization of the developing world is now reaching an inflection point. The unique innovation born in Silicon Valley has spread, been adapted and now reached maturity where unicorns from all corners of the developing world are now going public. Kevin T. Carter, CIO and Founder of EMQQ & FMQQ, will delve into these new names, the fundamental changes taking place in developing economies, preference for online shopping via the smartphone and how Gen-Z will drive the next leg of this growing digital revolution.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy