Cpl. Danielle O'Connor and Spc. Ryan Tate (right) carry a ulta-cold box container with COVID-19 vaccinationsOklahoma National Guard/Flickr. Most large companies across Tennessee are struggling with how they will implement federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates going into effect January 4th, 2022. The mandate effectively requires employees to loose their job if they aren't vaccinated. Health and hospital systems across the state more threatened, as the majority of their revenue often comes from government based insurance programs.

7 DAYS AGO