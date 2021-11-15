ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overnight Frost Anticipated After Brisk, Windy Evening

By Pamela Gardner
nbcboston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur temperatures fall quickly Monday evening to the upper 30s around dinnertime, but it will feel like the 20s thanks to the brisk west-northwest wind. If you are brave enough to dine outdoors, make sure you are blocked from the wind and bundled up tight. Overnight lows...

Big Frog 104

First Snowstorm May Bring 2 Inches Per Hour to Morning Commute in Northern Oneida County

The first snowstorm of the season may bring up to 2 inches of snow per hour, just in time for the morning commute in Northern Oneida County. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 11:00 PM Thursday, November 18 until 11 AM Friday, November 19 for the Northern Oneida County area. You may want to give yourself extra time for the morning commute with slippery roads and reduced visibility expected.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Dallas News

Freeze warning issued for North Texas tonight

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning in North Texas tonight as temperatures are expected to plummet into the 20s in some areas. The warning extends from midnight until 8 a.m. Friday, the Weather Service said. Overnight temperatures in urban areas, including Dallas-Fort Worth, are forecast in the mid-30s. But some parts of North Texas may reach the upper 20s.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Boston

Winter Weather Forecast Starts With Looking At The Pacific Ocean, Siberia And Polar Vortex

BOSTON (CBS) – Let’s be real – a winter outlook is an educated guess about future events months in advance. A lot can go wrong. The temperature tea leaves are a little easier to read, but in the snowfall department just one or two big events can greatly influence an entire season. Even years when we think the outlook is doing well (like 2017-18) a month like March can blow it all up. That entire winter went in perfect lockstep with our preseason ideas, until 2-to-3 feet of snow fell at the very end! Sometimes I marvel at the extremes. We...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

What to Expect From the Storm Headed for New England Next Week

Well, the warmup is over. And with that, we’re back to November. The chill will be protracted by a steady, occasionally gusty wind from the northwest all afternoon. A lot of what you may know about the weekend is on your weather app. But what you may not know is that the clouds will be on us relatively quickly on Sunday. And we have a shot at the first frost of the season at Boston Logan International Airport Boston.
BOSTON, MA
localdvm.com

Showers come to an end overnight, but say hello to cold and windy weather Friday

Thursday clouds have been on the increase and throughout the early evening, light showers will pass through the region. After midnight the shower activity will come to an end, as a cold front pass offshore, gusty northwesterly winds will build in behind the front. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally.
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

Scattered Rain, Downpours Expected Overnight

Hope you enjoyed this brief warm up, because a cold front is already approaching northwestern New England Thursday evening. Scattered rain and some downpours spread from northwest to southeast tonight into the overnight hours, which means those of you who were hoping to see the lunar eclipse overnight (from 2 to 5 a.m.), may most likely miss it thanks to the clouds.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Warmer and Windy Friday, A Little Moisture For The Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We have a brief warming trend for eastern Colorado coming for Friday. A high pressure ridge is slowly tracking east across the southern Rockies. With Colorado on the top side of this ridge there will be a strong southwesterly flow forming into Friday. This will do a few thing kick up more wind and bring in a flow of high cloudiness ahead of our next cold front. Credit: CBS4 With the increased cloud cover there may be a few light snow showers in the mountains overnight into Friday morning. The wind will still be pretty strong into the early part of the day Friday. As a result, the Red Flag Warning for the Front Range Foothills, South Park and the Palmer Divide will remain intact overnight thru Friday morning. Credit: CBS4 A cold front will pass thru over the weekend bringing in cooler temperatures along with some light mountain snow during the day on Saturday. Along with the front there may be a few sprinkles of rain for Denver and northeastern Colorado Saturday night. But, amounts will be very light if any at all. Credit: CBS4 Snow amounts in the northern and central mountains could range from 1 to 3 inches before Sunday morning. Credit: CBS4
COLORADO STATE

