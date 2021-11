Home surveillance footage has captured the moment a former NFL running back appears to throw his ex-girlfriend against a television as their 5-month-old son watches on.Zac Stacy is also accused of punching his former partner, who has filed a restraining order against him alleging domestic abuse.The alleged victim is shown being hurled across the room, hitting the television, before it falls on her, in footage that leaked online. She can be heard pleading with Stacy to stop as she lies prone on the floor, while he stands over her.The incidents allegedly occurred when Stacy went to visit his son at...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO