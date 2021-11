As Americans, we are blessed with a military comprised of the bravest men and women who are willing to continually risk their lives to keep our country safe. Their unwavering dedication to preserving our freedoms comes at a great expense – physical dangers, time spent apart from loved ones and the willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice. We are forever in their debt. The life of a military family is not easy. November is Military Family Appreciation Month, where we recognize the families of our armed forces and offer our sincerest gratitude. The sacrifices and unique challenges of these families are year round, and they deserve our continued support too.

FULTON, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO