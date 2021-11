Much of the public discussion surrounding the climate crisis has focused on the public sector’s role in driving the transition to a net-zero economy by mid-century. There is good reason for this emphasis: The tools available to public officials, such as state expenditures, the creation of investment and product standards, and adjustments to tax and regulatory environments are well-suited to overcoming collective action problems and ensuring markets do not work at cross-purposes with the health, prosperity and well-being of the general public. Many of the elements of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” framework are designed with exactly this purpose in mind. From direct investment in resiliency to clean energy tax credits to green procurement policies, this framework seeks to set the United States on a course to meet its climate goals in a way that no private-sector actor could on its own.

