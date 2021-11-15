ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg police search for missing 19-year-old

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Vicksburg police are working to find a missing 19-year-old woman.

Investigators said Megan Wallace was last seen on Wednesday, November 10 around 8:00 p.m. leaving from a home on Alcorn Drive. She was seen getting into a White Party Ice Company truck.

She was wearing a long-sleeve Rug Rats shirt that said “Sorry not Sorry” on the front. She also had on black leggings and white, checkered Vans shoes.

Wallace is five feet and five inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information or know her whereabouts, call the Vicksburg Police Department at (601)-636-2511.

