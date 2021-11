KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS)– Jurors have completed a third day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Jurors have spent approximately 23 hours deliberating over the past three days. One woman juror on Thursday asked if she could take the jury instructions home with them, and the judge said she could, but could not discuss those instructions or the case itself with anyone. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the defense raised some objections – fearing the juror would be at home overanalyzing the case. At the end of the day, defense attorney Mark Richards said this is...

KENOSHA, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO