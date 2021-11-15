ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Cleveland Guardians merchandise sale reportedly delayed with no explanation

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzuvR_0cxQyIjw00

The rollout of new Cleveland Guardians merchandise was delayed on Monday, and it may be a sign that the franchise’s new name may not be so official just yet.

According to a Cleveland.com report , retailers were told to expect sales of Guardians merchandise to begin at 9 a.m. but a short time after that they were notified, without explanation, that the launch would be postponed.

A new sale date has not been determined while a spokesperson for the franchise declined to comment to Cleveland.com.

The holdup could potentially be due to a trademark lawsuit that was filed by a roller derby team of the same name last month, per the report.

“The cannot be two ‘Cleveland Guardians’ teams in Cleveland, and, to be blunt, Plaintiff was here first,” the roller derby team wrote in the suit.

The roller derby team, based in Parma, Ohio, was established in 2013 and argues that the city cannot have two sports teams with the same name because it would cause confusion among fans and irreparable harm to the smaller and lesser-known team.

The baseball team apparently tried to buy the naming rights in June, but the four-figure offer was turned down by the roller derby team, per their attorney.

A month after that offer, the baseball team announced its new name as the Guardians.

Last week, Cleveland team president Chris Antonetti was seen wearing a shirt with the new “Diamond C” logo on it at the GM Meetings in California.

“We have been and continue to be confident in our position to become the Guardians,” the baseball franchise wrote in response to the lawsuit last month. “We believe there is no conflict between the parties and their ability to operate in their respective business areas.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Cleveland Guardians cancel 2022 in-person Fan Fest

CLEVELAND — For the second straight year, fans of Cleveland's Major League Baseball team will be without one of their favorite winter traditions. On Friday, the Cleveland Guardians announced that they have officially cancelled their in-person 2022 Guardians Fan Fest due to concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "Typically held...
MLB
Cleveland.com

Myles Straw solves center field problem for Cleveland Guardians: 40-man roster review

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Center field was an unmade bed for the Indians in 2021. Seven players played the position, including five who made 14 or more starts there. It wasn’t until Chris Antonetti, president of baseball operations, acquired Myles Straw from Houston at the July 30 trade deadline that somebody was able to change the sheets and fluff the pillows in the middle of the outfield. That somebody was Straw, who started 55 of his first 60 games with Cleveland in center.
MLB
indiansbaseballinsider.com

Justin Lada’s 2021 Cleveland Guardians offseason manifesto

Though the last iteration of Cleveland baseball under its long-standing nickname ended with an 80-82 record, the offseason ahead as it transitions (eventually) to the Cleveland Guardians seems as consequential as the 2012 offseason going into 2013 when the team was coming off a 68-94 season and firing manager Manny Acta. The farm system then was still in the midst of being built back up after several misses and the last playoff appearance was 2007 followed by a letdown season and seasons of apathy that followed. Apathy seems to be setting in ahead of this name change, which following a 60 game season, feels like a double-whammy to a baseball town that changes its feelings towards the team faster than the weather changes.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
FanSided

Cleveland Guardians: 11 players who could be named to 40-man roster

The Cleveland Guardians are in a jam when it comes to configuring their 40-man roster and have until Nov. 19 to figure things out. Things are coming to head for the Guardians, as the progress of minor-leaguers (especially middle infielders) mixed with players already on the roster the team spent the season “finding out about,” is going to create some difficult decisions.
MLB
WKYC

Cleveland Guardians baseball, roller derby teams reach 'amicable resolution'; both will continue to use Guardians name

CLEVELAND — After months of speculation, the local professional baseball team in Cleveland will be able to officially use the name Guardians. According to a joint statement released by the baseball team and the roller derby team, both of which are now called the Cleveland Guardians, the name will be continued to be used by both organizations.
CLEVELAND, OH
San Diego Channel

Cleveland Guardians settle trademark dispute with local roller derby team

CLEVELAND — There will be two sports teams in Cleveland that will call themselves the Guardians. Cleveland's Major League Baseball club, which is currently in the midst of changing its team name from the Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland Guardians, has settled a trademark dispute with a local roller derby team that also goes by the Guardians.
BASEBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sale
Sportico

Cleveland Guardians Settle Name Lawsuit With Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland, it seems, is big enough to have two Guardians. In the wake of the Ohio flat-track roller derby team suing the erstwhile Cleveland Indians baseball team in federal court last month for trademark infringement, the two teams on Tuesday announced they had reached “an amicable resolution.” Both teams can use the Guardians name. It is unclear from the announcement if the baseball team paid or otherwise compensated the roller derby team. The resolution, which could have been reached before the two teams battled each other in federal court and at the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office, will enable the baseball team to...
NFL
WDTN

Cleveland Guardians trademark suit ends with surprising resolution

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A trademark lawsuit against the Cleveland Guardians Baseball Company, LLC baseball team brought by the Guardians Roller Derby has been resolved. When the suit was filed, it claimed, “Two sports teams in the same city cannot have identical names.” It turns out, they can and will. Here’s what was sent in […]
CLEVELAND, OH
chatsports.com

Guardians licensed merchandise misses scheduled entrance

Licensed Guardians apparel was supposed to be released at 9 a.m. yesterday. It was called thr appaerel debut was postponed with no explanation. Rays’ Randy Arozarena named AL Rookie of the Year; Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase fifth - cleveland.com. Cincinnati's Jonathan India wins NL Rookie of the Year award. Guardians hopeful...
VIDEO GAMES
coveringthecorner.com

The Cleveland Guardians era officially begins on Friday

Cleveland has announced that their transition to the Guardians will formally take place on Friday, Nov. 19. Official merchandise, branded with the new Guardians logos and name, will be sold at the Progressive Field team shop starting at 9 a.m. ET, with other retailers following suit next Tuesday. Friday will...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Com#Cleveland Guardians#Roller Derby#The Gm Meetings
Yardbarker

Guardians remove 'Indians' from marquee, unveil merchandise at team shop

The final hours of the Cleveland Indians' existence are ticking down. Cleveland's MLB team confirmed Wednesday it will officially rebrand as the Cleveland Guardians on Friday and subsequently continued that ongoing process by removing the scripted "Indians" logo from the front marquee at Progressive Field, home of the club. The...
MLB
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Guardians are social media official as Indians era comes to close

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The long-anticipated “Changing of the Guard” has officially taken place on the Cleveland Guardians social media accounts. As of early Friday, their Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube accounts bear a new name. For fans holding on to the past, the Cleveland Indians Twitter is the lone...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians cancel Guardians Fan Fest

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Indians’ 2022 Guardians Fan Fest has been canceled, the team announced Friday. The event was canceled to protect the health and safety of players and fans during the Covid pandemic. It’s the second consecutive year the fest will have been canceled because of concerns over the virus.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Guardians cancels Fan Fest due to COVID, exercises option on Ramirez

CLEVELAND — For the second straight year, the soon-to-be-renamed Cleveland Guardians have canceled their offseason Fan Fest to “protect the health and safety of players and fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.”. The club said that it will pursue a virtual Fan Fest prior to the start of the 2022 season.
MLB
WKYC

Report: Cleveland Guardians pick up Jose Ramirez's option for 2022

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Major League Baseball as a whole is set to enter an uncertain time with an impending labor dispute as the collective bargaining agreement between the MLB and MLBPA is set to expire, but that doesn’t mean business stops already.
MLB
Audacy

Audacy

46K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy