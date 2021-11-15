ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buzz: Media wanted to 'spit' on Trump, mushroom hunting with Sen. Mike Braun, and Sean Spicer tops CNN

By Paul Bedard
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

Ronny Jackson has had a front-row seat to politics for years, serving as the White House doctor for three presidents and now as a House member from Texas.

Along the way, he has watched the media become more biased. He recently told fellow member Rep. Jim Banks’s podcast, for example, that the White House press corps treated former President Barack Obama as the “Messiah. I mean, he could walk on water.”

But when the same press corps faced former President Donald Trump , he said, “You could just see the hostility. They just wanted to spit on him. You could see it in their eyes.”

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun is a big time mushroom hunter back home.

  • It’s mushroom season again in Indiana, and self-taught mushroom hunter Sen. Mike Braun has expanded his targets. “When I started,” he told us, “I was just eating morels, and now we’re finding and eating up to eight or nine varieties. And so far, I’m still standing.”
  • Our pal Mo Elleithee , the executive director of the Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service's McCourt School of Public Policy, said he’s ended a long search and landed a homegrown executive director. Julia Newton has been an assistant to Georgetown President Jack DeGioia and worked in the George W. Bush and Obama White Houses.
  • Former Trump spokesman Sean Spicer’s hourlong Newsmax show Spicer & Co . has just passed CNN’s three-hour morning show, New Day . In a recent tally, his daily audience was 413,000, while New Day’s was 411,000.

Comments / 38

Steve Springer
2d ago

The media wasn’t nice to trumpy? After calling them out as enemies of the people at every campaign stop, and encouraging crowds to harass them? Wonder why they had attitudes?

Reply(3)
8
tazaroonie
2d ago

They liked Obama because he has class, he didn’t act like a spoiled little kid who throws a fit every time he didn’t get his way !

Reply(1)
6
1 VIP
3d ago

Aww poor lying media. He called you out and you didn't like it. Boo Hoo!!

Reply(1)
7
