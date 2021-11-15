Vita Vea diagnosed with a bone bruise and slight MCL sprain

It’s easy to fail to see Vita Vea on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers protection. Lavonte David and Devin White are two of the NFL’s most productive coverage linebackers. Shaquil Barrett is an elite breeze rusher on the skin. Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh are proud veterans who had been quiet productive in their 30s final year. Antoine Winfield Jr. used to be one thing of a rookie sensation in the defensive backfield. For optimistic, the presence of Tom Brady overwhelms every little thing else by the Bucs.
The Buccaneers loss against the Washington Football Team was one to forget, but Vita Vea was still able to leave a mark on the game. As Pro Bowl voting begins, the Buccaneers will try to get as many of their players as possible into the game. This award is not the same badge of honor created by an All-Pro selection, but that isn’t easy in its own right to achieve.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for their Monday night matchup with the New York Giants. Thursday before practice, wide receiver Antonio Brown was working with the “JUGS” machine. As Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports, Brown had his helmet on while working out. This indicates he’s at least getting closer to rejoining the team practicing.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some good news Monday morning after a disappointing road defeat in Week 10. Defensive lineman Vita Vea was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury on the final defensive snap of the game, leading Bucs fans to fear the worst for their dominant nose tackle.
TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle, Vita Vea was carted off the field toward the end of the Bucs loss against Washington this past Sunday. Monday afternoon, head coach Bruce Arians said Vea's injury wasn't as bad as they once thought. Vea suffered a bone bruise and slight MCL sprain, Arians said during Monday's news conference.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy had one special request after returning the ball used during Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass on Sunday: a round of golf with the quarterback regarded by many as the greatest of all time.
The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson was back at practice Friday after missing two straight days with an illness. Earlier in the week coach John Harbaugh said it had noting to do with COVID-19, which Jackson has contracted twice. Speaking to reporters Friday, Jackson said he’s feeling “way better”...
