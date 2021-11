DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas County Democratic Party is welcoming former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke in his 2022 bid for Texas Governor. “Democrats have Texas-sized dreams—a state that puts people first, that leads the nation in quality jobs, provides a world class education, and empowers safe and healthier communities,” said Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Kristy Noble. “Lives are on the line, democracy is on the line, and Democrats in the 2nd largest county in Texas will deliver,” Noble said.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO