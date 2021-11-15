Football: USD’s Webb Named Valley Newcomer Of The Week

Ponder wide receiver Case Peacock has been named the Denton Record-Chronicle's Football Player of the Week, as voted on by DRC readers. Peacock caught 12 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns in Friday's 61-12 win over Bowie. Three of those touchdowns came in the first half alone. That showing helped him nab 388 of the total 856 votes cast this week. Peacock was one of five Denton-area athletes selected this week, including Lake Dallas' Brendan Sorsby (183 votes), Aubrey's Braylon Colgrove (139 votes), Pilot Point's Aydon Cox (96 votes) and Ryan's Kalib Hicks (50 votes).
