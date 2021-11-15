ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football: USD’s Webb Named Valley Newcomer Of The Week

Yankton Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS—South Dakota third-year freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Webb was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer of the Week for his heroics in the Coyotes’ 23-20 upset of No. 7/4...

