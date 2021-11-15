Smithfield Settles With OSHA Over Citation for Company's COVID Safety Measures

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has suspended its enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The mandate would require those working for businesses employing 100 or more people to get fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, the White House said. It was blocked by a federal appeals court last week, which ordered OSHA to not take steps to enforce the mandate and to wait until further court order. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus, including the delta variant.

