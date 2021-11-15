ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Adonis Bosso is the Face of Fear of God 2021 Loungewear Collection

By EDITORIAL
malemodelscene.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion brand FEAR OF GOD presented their first Loungewear Collection with a lookbook featuring supermodel Adonis Bosso and his son Saphir Bosso lensed by photographer Joshua...

www.malemodelscene.net

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Mugler Fall 2021 Collection

Mugler debuted its fall ’21 ready-to-wear collection in a fashion film featuring Bella Hadid, Amber Valletta, Lourdes Leon and more. See all the looks from creative director Casey Cadwallader’s latest collection, which includes a preview of the brand’s upcoming collaboration with Jimmy Choo for early spring ’22.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Fear of God's Home Collection Has Perfected the Boxer Brief

Time to upgrade your tired Christmas PJs: Fear of God is finally entering the lifestyle market with its Home collection, a selection of elegant homeware and complementary wearables. Home, which launches just ahead of the holidays, takes the Californian label's luxuriously loungey appeal to the living room. Though FoG's signature...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Men's Luxury Loungewear

Fear of God 'Home', the new lifestyle line belonging to Jerry Lorenzo's fashion label Fear of God, has unveiled its first-ever men's loungewear collection. The concise new capsule offers a range of luxury items that intend to elevate mens' at-home living experiences. Made from handcrafted Italian fabrics and materials, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

The North Face Revives Its Epochal ‘90s Trans-Antarctica Collection

The North Face has delved into its archives to revive the iconic Trans-Antarctica capsule collection for Fall/Winter 2021. Renowned as the uniform for an international team of explorers who crossed Antarctica in the 1990s, the eponymous collection’s initial success has since seen it at the heart of collaborations with the likes of Supreme and Goldwin.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adonis Bosso
Person
Jerry Lorenzo
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Fashion’s biggest night and one of the most-watched events in existence, the Met Gala has a mystique all its own. The theme of this year’s corresponding exhibition centers on America and its fashion lexicon. Still, all the way up in Toronto, the party was a subject of fascination for Greta Constantine designers Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong as they crafted their version of gala gear.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
drugstorenews.com

About-face unveils holiday collection

About-face is dropping not one, but two limited-edition kits. The Los Angeles-based beauty brand, founded by singer Halsey, recently shared its two new holiday collection kits, which will only be available for a limited time. The Holiday Blues Kit contains a teal-hued mascara, Fractal Glitter Dust, and the Shadowstick in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Marie Claire

The 51 Best Loungewear Brands to Live In

With the concept of "wearing jeans" completely thrown out the window—I personally have hit day 30 since I wore denim–it's time to get a little more creative with our new normal daily attire. Today's loungewear goes way beyond your S.O.'s old college crewneck—we're ditching the classic gym-class-gray oversized sweatpants and reaching for more exciting tie-dye sweat sets and colorful cotton pullovers. Loungewear has developed into a full-blown fashion category, from sweat sets to cozy cashmere pieces and pajamas so cute you'll happily take them for a spin outside the house. Our edit of the best loungewear brands will introduce you to labels like Softwear, which makes ultra-soft loungewear in New York, to RAEY, a collection of effortless pieces for the modern woman. So lets get down with those weekend vibes and the no-bra-needed look, please.
APPAREL
HuffingtonPost

Cozy Up With The Ultimate "No Bones Day" Loungewear

If you or someone in your household is on TikTok, then there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Noodle the Pug. This adorable chap has made a name for himself thanks to hilariously adorable TikToks that chronicle whether 13-year-old Noodle is having a Bones Day or a No Bones Day. This involves his parent, Jonathan Graziano, propping the little dude up post-nap — if he collapses back onto his bed it’s a No Bones Day, if he holds himself upright, it’s a Bones Day. No Bones Days equal restful, gentle self-care days, which is why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite loungewear to cozy up in during our next No Bones Day.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Face Of Fear#Fear Of God#Hair Styling#Loungewear Collection
malemodelscene.net

L’Uomo Vogue Celebrates Fashion & Film with the December 2021 Issue

L’Uomo Vogue unveiled their December 2021 cover that celebrates the union of fashion and film, and pays tribute to the old and new Hollywood and the excitement of Film Awards Season. In charge of photography was Carlijn Jacobs, with styling from Imruh Asha, and beauty by hair stylist Ramona Eschbach, and makeup artist Ammy Drammeh. Set design is work of Sophear Van, with creative direction from Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai, casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman, and production by Cinq Étoiles Productions. The cover stars are Edie Campbell, Leon Dame, Moustapha Sy, Dries Haseldonckx, Igor Vojinovic, Ebuka Obetta, Sanjay, and Lyul Im.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

Discover H&M Innovation Circular Design Collection

Fashion brand H&M unveiled their most innovative collection yet Innovation Circular Design Story, that celebrates sustainability, as well as the fun and eclectic nature of fashion. The collection that reinterprets timeless style elements in a modern way, focuses on forward-thinking design and innovative materials. Fashion photographer Rafael Pavarotti captured the campaign that celebrates the optimism and individuality. In charge of styling was Ib Kamara.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

Elias Bender Rønnenfelt Models Versace Jeans Couture FW21 Collection

Discover Versace Jeans Couture Fall Winter 2021.22 Blue Notes campaign featuring singer songwriter, poet, and Iceage‘s lead vocalist Elias Bender Rønnenfelt captured by fashion photographer Ian Kenneth Bird. In charge of styling was Allegra Versace, with art direction from Soon Services, production by artProduction, and post-production by Hempstead May. Beauty is work of hair stylist Amazing Afi, and makeup artist Kristina Ralph Andrews. The campaign celebrates music and creativity.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
malemodelscene.net

THEBE MAGUGU Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Thebe Magugu presented the Spring Summer 2022 Collection during the Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence. This was the first ever runway show at Florence after the pandemic. The collection titled ‘Doublethink’ also reflects on the troublesome politics both in designers homeland as well as globally. “In many ways, the societal...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection With Loro Piana Fabrics

Click here to read the full article. Luxury alpine sportswear label Alps & Meters launched an exclusive collection of outerwear this month made with Loro Piana fine fabrics.  “Working with the famed Italian mill felt seamless given our deep appreciation of first-class natural fabrics and textiles and this collection is sure to be one of our most luxurious and memorable brand moments,” said Louis Joseph, founder and creative director of Alps & Meters, in a statement. More from WWD50 years of Manolo Blahnik Virtual Exhibit PartyThey Are Wearing: Cold Weather in BerlinClaudia Li Spring Summer 2022 “The atmosphere we’re trying to create is...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Makes an Edgy Arrival in a Cutout Dress and Strappy Sandals for Her PrettyLittleThing Launch Party

Lala Anthony makes the maxi dress look edgy and chic. The “Power” actress has an affinity for fashion-forward styles, and for her latest red carpet appearance she didn’t stray. Anthony arrived at the PrettyLittleThing Edit launch party last night in Los Angeles in a black tank maxi dress that featured cutouts throughout. It comes from her curated collection of size-inclusive outfits for the fast-fashion brand, which includes a range of jumpsuits, crop tops and dresses. The entertainer sported a pair of black strappy sandals that helped to refine the outfit while still maintaining the vibe she set with the dress. When it comes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Christine Quinn Teams With ShoeDazzle for First Fashion Collection

Click here to read the full article. Christine Quinn is embarking on her first fashion collaboration. The real estate agent, who stars in the Netflix reality TV show “Selling Sunset,” is teaming with ShoeDazzle for a collection of footwear styles made for the upcoming holiday season.More from WWDA Close Look at 'Bottega Green''House of Gucci' London Premiere Red Carpet: See the PhotosFendi x Skims Collection: See the Photos “I just love the affordability factor of it,” Quinn said about ShoeDazzle. “It’s not every day that you can find cool shoes that are actually done really well, so for me that’s what I...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

MMSCENE GUIDE: Best Bape Hoodies for Winter 2021

Winter is just around the corner so we need to make sure that our cold weather wardrobe is ready. And what better way to keep you warm, cozy and stylish than to stock up on hoodies. If you are a fan of high end street fashion, this is the article for you. We are going to list the best of BAPE hoodies for the upcoming winter season and find out what makes the brand a well known name in street fashion.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Arrives in a Striking Cutout Dress and Blue Sandals With Dwyane & Zaya Wade for Gucci’s Love Parade Show

Gabrielle Union was all Gucci and all smiles on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The actress arrived to Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza dubbed Gucci Love Parade, with her husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, donning a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit. The 49-year old jazzed up her neutral frock, also by Gucci, with sleek silver sandals with a matching clutch. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy