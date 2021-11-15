ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Bannon Says, 'We're Going on the Offense' Against 1/6 Committee as Arraignment Looms

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bannon's lawyer said, "What [Bannon] means by offense is we're gonna challenge this affirmatively. We're gonna fight to defend his...

TheDailyBeast

Judge Rejects Bannon Attempt to Push Contempt of Congress Hearing Into New Year

Trump-appointed federal Judge Carl Nichols slapped down ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon’s request to put off his next court appearance on contempt of Congress charges until January—even as he also declined the prosecution’s request that he set dates for a trial. Bannon phoned in his appearance in Nichols’ D.C. courtroom on Thursday, a day after he pleaded not guilty to allegations he illegally refused to cooperate with the House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. His attorney, M. Evan Corcoran, argued that the court should make public a broad swath of unspecified documents that he asserted spoke to the committee’s “authority.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

DOJ sends message to Bannon, others

Steve Bannon's histrionic refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena has finally been stopped short by the U.S. Justice Department, which sought and received a federal grand jury indictment of Bannon on two counts earlier this week. Bannon was taken into custody like any regular citizen. He was later released,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

If you’re celebrating what happened to Steve Bannon, you don’t understand what’s going on behind the scenes

You can say a lot of things about Steve Bannon, but you can’t say he’s secretive about his intentions.As he arrived at the FBI’s Washington, DC field office on Monday to surrender himself on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress (for ignoring a subpoena from the ouse select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection), the former Trump adviser took no questions from the throng of reporters who’d arrived to see the spectacle. But there was one person with a camera and microphone who Bannon did speak to on his way to Justice Department custody. He looked squarely into the...
U.S. POLITICS
Law.com

What Awaits Steve Bannon For His Misbehavior: Nothing Good!

The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was formed on July 1. On Oct. 7, Steve Bannon was subpoenaed for his testimony and production of documents on Oct. 21. On Oct. 8, a lawyer for Bannon wrote in a letter to the...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Insurrectionists are finally receiving justice. But the GOP is more unhinged than ever.

Jacob Chansley — the most memorable figure in the Jan. 6 violent insurrection, and certainly the most bizarre given his painted face and horned cap — received 41 months in prison on Wednesday plus a $2,000 fine for obstructing the congressional certification. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly L. Paschall made an impassioned plea, both in the courtroom and in her sentencing memo, for the stiff penalty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

The head of the Jan. 6 committee said his patience is about up with a high-profile witness: Mark Meadows.

Bennie Thompson is sending a letter to Meadows on Tuesday and anticipates more subpoenas dropping this week. Clock is ticking: The Jan. 6 select panel’s patience with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is wearing thin as lawmakers weigh another criminal contempt referral. Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said he would be signing a letter Tuesday to Meadows to reiterate the committee’s demands.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Names The 1 Big Benefit Steve Bannon Would Enjoy In Prison

Stephen Colbert mocked former White House adviser Steve Bannon after his surrender to the FBI on Monday for being willing to go to jail out of loyalty to former President Donald Trump. Trump, Colbert noted, not only fired Bannon unceremoniously but then mocked his unkempt appearance by calling him “Sloppy...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Bannon pleads not guilty to Capitol riot probe charges

Former president Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon entered a "not guilty" plea Wednesday after his arrest on charges of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify on the January 6 attack on the Capitol. One day ahead of the first hearing scheduled in his case, Bannon entered the plea in a federal district court in Washington, without explaining the grounds for his plea. In October Bannon rejected a subpoena to testify to the House special committee investigating the attack by hundreds of Trump supporters on the US legislature. The House then referred the contempt charges to the Justice Department, where a grand jury reviewed the case and voted to indict him on two counts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
