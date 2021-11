Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday denied that there is any tension between her and President Joe Biden regarding her role in the administration.“We’re getting things done, and we’re doing it together,” Ms Harris said during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on the network’s Good Morning America programme.Ms Harris’ comments came in response to a question from Mr Stephanopoulos about recent reports of Biden aides’ growing discontent with Ms Harris’ job performance and Ms Harris confidantes’ complaints about the portfolio of hot-button issues which she has been saddled with, including addressing the “root causes” of migration from South America.The vice...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 22 HOURS AGO