The Northeastern Conference recognized its best girls soccer players with its annual All Conference and All-Star teams, and three Gloucester players made the cut. Senior captain Darcy Muller led the way with a spot on the NEC All-Conference team. Muller led the Fishermen with 11 goals on the season and is one of the NEC Lynch Division’s most dynamic offensive players. A pair of sophomores were also named NEC Lynch Division All-Stars in midfield Isabelle Stauffer and back Morgan Pennimpede. Stauffer was one of Gloucester’s most well rounded players with eight goals and six assists on the season. Pennimpede was Gloucester best defensive player and a great dead ball striker.

GLOUCESTER, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO