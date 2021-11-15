ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

As it diversifies, Qualcomm can keep growing without Apple, analysts say

By Chavi Mehta
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y39Ev_0cxQuoeE00

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Investors once believed that Qualcomm Inc's (QCOM.O) fortunes rose and fell with Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone, which uses a key "modem" chip from the San Diego company to connect to mobile data networks.

But as Qualcomm prepares for an investor presentation on Tuesday where it will outline plans to land its chips in everything from virtual reality headsets to self-driving cars to telecommunications gear, analysts said a looming loss of Apple, which is working on its own chips to replace Qualcomm's, might not matter much to Qualcomm's profits.

"Frankly, revenues are getting to the point where the worry over Apple possibly moving away is much smaller," Bernstein analyst Stacy Ragson wrote in a note.

The change comes from a diversification strategy put in place years ago by Cristiano Amon, who ran the company's chip division before becoming chief executive this year.

Earlier this month, Qualcomm said it expects adjusted earnings growth of more than 20% for fiscal 2022, where Wall Street had only been expecting growth of 12.5%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Shares of the company have risen almost 19% since Qualcomm gave its forecast.

"Anything beyond our contract with (Apple) is an upside to our model," Amon said during an earnings call Nov. 3. "They have a large number of devices. And if there are opportunities, we'll be very happy to engage with them on supply."

Apple's business likely won't drop off all at once, analysts said. Evercore ISI analyst CJ Muse said "it’s a matter of when not if," Apple leaves.

But Angelo Zino of CFRA Research said Apple likely will leave in phases, introducing internal chips only for one or two devices initially.

And in the meantime, Qualcomm has gained market share among Android phones because Qualcomm customers are filling the vacuum left from Huawei's exit from the smartphone market. Brands such as China's Honor are turning to the U.S. chip firm for supply.

"Qualcomm’s China handset (revenue) is growing faster than Apple is growing, which is helping to offset any Apple reductions," Patrick Moorhead, founder of Moor Insights & Strategy said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
InvestorPlace

What to Do with Apple as the Stock Breaks Out

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is on the move. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the shares finally broke out of an earnings-induced trading range. The impact on sector performance was immediate and obvious. In fact, it helped the tech sector hold firm, even as heavy profit-taking pulled other areas lower. So, if you’ve taken your eyes off of AAPL stock, it’s now time to return.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
Phone Arena

Qualcomm forecasts decline in its business with Apple, and its stocks skyrocket

Qualcomm may be Apple's primary 5G modem chip supplier, but it's no secret that the two companies have years of bad blood between them, all the way up to a court settlement just days ago. Nor is it a secret that for a long time, Apple has been planning a big move to begin its own in-house wireless chip production, and wean itself from further reliance on Qualcomm.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Reality Headsets#Qualcomm Inc#Apple Inc#Ibes#Refinitiv#Evercore Isi#Cfra Research
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.07% higher to $339.12 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,688.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. Microsoft Corp. closed $1.55 short of its 52-week high ($340.67), which the company reached on November 16th.
STOCKS
Reuters

SenseTime gets go ahead for Hong Kong IPO - sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese artificial intelligence startup SenseTime Group has received approval for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. Reuters reported in August the company was planning to raise up to $2 billion in the deal, based on information...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
The Motley Fool

Up More Than 100% From Its Recent IPO, Is This Cloud Stock a Buy?

Backblaze proposes differentiated cloud storage products. The market is already pricing in strong execution over the next several years despite growing competition. Since its initial public offering (IPO) at $16 per share on Nov. 11, Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) has already seen its stock price surge by more than 100%, and is currently trading around $31 a share. Apparently, the market appreciates the already large and still growing opportunities the cloud storage specialist is working to address.
STOCKS
Reuters

Nasdaq futures at record high as economic concerns drive tech demand

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Nasdaq index futures hit a record high on Friday as investors sought economically stable sectors after a small delay in voting on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion spending bill, while rising COVID-19 cases in Europe also dented sentiment. S&P and Dow futures fell tracking losses in...
STOCKS
techgig.com

Qualcomm unveils next-gen processors to take on Apple M chips

During the 2021 Investor Day event, Qualcomm announced its next-generation technology, which lays the way for the business to fight against Apple Silicon's new M-series CPUs used in the new Mac products. Nuvia, a chip firm founded by three former Apple engineers, has designed Qualcomm's new CPU technology. Qualcomm purchased.
TECHNOLOGY
Fudzilla

Qualcomm prepares to give Apple’s chip a good kicking

Qualcomm’s new plans to beef up its PC processors seem designed to show Apple’s Arm designs up as comparatively steam driven. For those who came in late, Qualcomm is set to release a next-generation Arm-based SoC “designed to set the performance benchmark for Windows PCs.” The Tame Apple Press admits that indications are that the chip could go head-to-head with Apple’s M-series processors.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple catching up with MacBook Pro, iPhone demand, says analysts

Researchers at investment bank Goldman Sachs report that shipping times for the new 14-inch MacBook Pro, revised 16-inch MacBook Pro, and iPhones, are beginning to shrink. As seen most keenly with the long delays on shipping for the Apple Watch Series 7, the new MacBook Pro models initially saw protracted wait times at launch. There have also been significant delays on the iPhone 13 Pro, though those don't appear to have put buyers off.
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Reuters

227K+
Followers
241K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy