15 magical Disney princess toys for toddlers and kids this holiday Reviewed/Disney

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Just like a Disney princess, the holidays are always magical and enchanting. If your child’s a fan of the former, you might be able to make the latter—the holidays—that much more special with the addition of that perfect princess-approved gift .

Whether they wish they were Cinderella, Ariel, Belle or any of the other royals, we've rounded up 15 of the best Disney princess toys that hit shelves in 2021. Your little princess might already have gadgets and gizmos a-plenty, but these are the items that could really make them sing.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

1. Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle

Best Disney princess gifts: Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle. Disney

The Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration castle is a 4-foot-high dollhouse reminiscent of the castles that center the Disney theme parks. Six rooms make up its three stories, and it comes fully furnished with a dining table and chairs, bed, vanity, bathtub, stove, chandelier and a sofa that turns into a swing. It’s also got accessories like pots and pans, plates and silverware and even a comb and hand mirror. And if that weren’t enough, the castle boasts its own fireworks-inspired light show, complete with music.

Get the Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle from Amazon for $119.99

2. Cinderella Classic Doll with Vanity Play Set

Best Disney princess gifts: Cinderella Classic Doll with Vanity Play Set. ShopDisney

There are a ton of Cinderella dolls out there where everyone’s favorite glass slippered princess is all dudded up in her ball gown, ready to step into the ballroom. But Cinderella was just as enchanting, really, before her transformation—and that’s probably a good lesson to teach little girls, as well. That’s why we’re fans of this Cinderella doll that comes dressed in her rags and kerchief, but also includes the party dress of her dreams. The fully posable doll also comes with furniture and props from her attic bedroom, like a dress form, mirrored vanity and her three little mousey pals.

Get the Cinderella Classic Doll with Vanity Play Set from ShopDisney for $30

3. Rapunzel Bow and Arrow Set

Best Disney princess gifts: Rapunzel Bow and Arrow Set. ShopDisney

If your kiddo dreams of swinging their long, flowing locks around while taking aim (a la Tangled’s Rapunzel), they might be into this official bow and arrow set. The glittery quiver contains five arrows with suction cup tips and comes with a princess pink bow with floral decoration. Two targets are included, though your child could always just use these arrows to shoot for their heart’s desire, whatever that may be.

Get the Rapunzel Bow and Arrow Set from ShopDisney for $22

4. Beauty And The Beast Belle Squishmallow

Best Disney princess toys: Beauty And The Beast Belle Squishmallow. Amazon

Love Belle from "Beauty and the Beast" but wish she was just a little more snuggly? Squishmallow has solved all your problems with its new 14-inch plush Belle. Large and super soft, this Squishmallow Belle is part stuffy, part pillow and all adorable. Note that Squishmallows are selling out everywhere, so don't delay to scoop this one up if it's on your list.

Get the Beauty And The Beast Belle Squishmallow from Amazon for $29.99

5. Lego Frozen Ice Castle Building Kit

Best Disney princess gifts: Lego Frozen Ice Castle Building Kit. Lego

A glistening Lego kit of epic proportions, this 1,700-plus piece set is meant for older "Frozen" fans looking for a representation of their Disney fandom. Your child will be able to build an impressive model of Elsa’s ice castle, complete with grand staircase, great hall and ice fountain. The set includes nine characters, including two Elsas, Anna, Christof and Olaf. One Kohl’s shopper said the set looks even better when lit up by background lights, meaning it could be a great statement piece for your little Disney princess' bedroom shelves.

Get the Lego Frozen Ice Castle Building Kit from Amazon for $199.95

6. Tiana Ballet Doll

Best Disney princess toys: Tiana Ballet Doll. Amazon

A twist on enchanting Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog," this doll is from a line of ballet dolls recently released and intended for kids who might be fans of both dance and Disney. Tiana is clad in a green and yellow aproned tutu, as well as a tiara and ballet shoes. Prince Naveen is included in his frog form, as is a flower, a brush and a plate of delicious-looking beignets. The doll is also more articulated than your typical Barbie, meaning it can be twisted and turned into all sorts of dreamy dancer poses.

Get the Tiana Ballet Doll from Amazon for $26.99

7. Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk

Best Disney princess gifts: Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk. Amazon

They might not be able to be the Disney princess of their dreams but now they can at least dress like one with this sweet set. The 21-piece dress-up kit includes outfits and accessories for four princesses: Aurora, Cinderella, Belle and Snow White. When they're all finished, they can pack everything up in the decorative trunk. The dresses are designed to fit kids' sizes 4 to 6.

Get the Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk from Amazon for $34.99

8. Raya And The Last Dragon Kumandra Story Set

Best Disney princess toys: Raya And The Last Dragon Kumandra Story Set. Amazon

A play set fit for Disney’s newest princess, this Kumandra collection contains seven dolls—Raya, Sisu in both her forms, Boun and three Ongis figures—as well as all their cute accessories. The Sisu dragon doll has an articulated head and tail, and Raya comes with her sword. This is the perfect set for the Raya fan who needs a new set of dolls to carry on the go.

Get the Raya and the Last Dragon Kumandra Story Set from Amazon for $22.49

9. Disney Princess Royal Shimmer Dolls

Best Disney princess gifts: Disney Princess Royal Shimmer Dolls. Disney

Disney’s Royal Princess collection set is sold out everywhere but you can still snag the 12 individual dolls, all clad in their cinematic best. The perfect starter set for any child who’s just beginning to explore the Disney Princess universe, you can opt for sparkly fashion doll versions of Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Merida, Moana, Mulan, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Snow White and Tiana. Each doll comes with accessories related to their story, like a sparkling tiara or glass slippers. Line all these dolls up and you’re ready for the best princess slumber party ever.

10. Frozen Arendelle Castle Block Set

Best Disney princess gifts: Frozen Arendelle Castle Block Set. Amazon

A new item for fans of the Frozen films, this block set is meant to spark hours of creative play. Your child can use the 32 wooden blocks to build Arendelle’s castle or to create whatever else their heart desires. Included are adorable wooden Elsa, Anna and Olaf figures, because you can’t capture the wintery magic of "Frozen" without its two strong princesses and funny snowman.

Get the Disney Wooden Toys Frozen Arendelle Castle Block Set from Amazon for $49.99

11. Raya and the Last Dragon Fashion Doll

Best Disney princess gifts: Raya and the Last Dragon Fashion Doll. Amazon

This 14-inch-tall Raya fashion doll is dressed in her top and pants from the movie, plus a cape, a reversible vest, boots and her signature hat. She’s also got her sword, and long brown hair. She’s ready for any adventure your kid might want to embark on.

Get the Raya and the Last Dragon Fashion Doll from Amazon for $17.99

12. Rapunzel Magic in Motion Hair Glow Doll

Best Disney princess gifts: Rapunzel Magic in Motion Hair Glow Doll. Target

The Magic in Motion Rapunzel features hair that glows as it’s brushed. Rapunzel also has a mouth that moves while she talks, and is able to rattle off more than 15 phrases from "Tangled," as well as her big song, “I See The Light.” Rapunzel comes with all sorts of cool hair accessories, including a tiara and play straightener, as well as a magical array of clips, hair twists and elastics.

Get the Magic in Motion Hair Glow Rapunzel Doll from Target for $59.99

13. Lego Ariel, Belle, Cinderella and Tiana's Storybook Adventures Building Kit

Best Disney princess gifts: Lego Ariel, Belle, Cinderella and Tiana's Storybook Adventures Building Kit. Lego

Ever wanted to know what it would be like if Cinderella, Ariel, Belle and Tiana all palled around together? Lego’s new storybook adventures kit could help answer that question. The portable set comes packed in an open-and-close storybook and features a two-sided castle build, as well as a small chariot. You’ll also get the four miniature Disney princesses, as well as figures representing Gus the mouse, Lumiere, a dolphin and a frog. It’s an entire world in a book, just like the stories that inspired the now-iconic Disney movies.

Get the Lego Ariel, Belle, Cinderella and Tiana's Storybook Adventures Building Kit from Walmart for $37

14. Disney Designer Collection Jasmine Limited Edition Doll

Best Disney princess gifts: Disney Designer Collection Jasmine Limited Edition Doll. ShopDisney

More of a shelf piece than an action figure, this designer Jasmine doll is part of a limited run of dolls that Disney produced for its Ultimate Princess Celebration line. Using “the rich scenery of the Sultan’s Palace to present her as a modern, radiant jewel of Agrabah,” this Aladdin princess is clad in a detailed couture gown with metallic print accents and sports a bejeweled metallic brooch. Throw in some hair gems, a “Cave Of Wonders” purse, some earrings and a display stand, and you’ve got a thoroughly enchanting collectible.

Get the Disney Designer Collection Jasmine Limited Edition Doll from ShopDisney for $129.99

15. Snow White Disney Parks Wishables Plush

Best Disney princess gifts: Snow White Disney Parks Wishables Plush. ShopDisney

A soft, squeezable stuffy perfect for all ages, this plush Snow White is part of the Disney Parks’ Wishables collection. With a picture-perfect dress and bow, this version of Disney’s original princess is as cute as a button, and as sweet as (poison) apple pie. Your kid won’t be able to resist giving her a perfect little kiss.

Get the Snow White Disney Parks Wishables Plush from ShopDisney for $14.99

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 15 magical Disney princess toys for toddlers and kids this holiday