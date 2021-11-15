ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump blasts ex-Pence aide after she said he admitted he lost

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUgu7_0cxQumsm00

Former President Trump on Monday lashed out at a former staffer who has been increasingly critical of his rhetoric surrounding the 2020 election.

Trump, in a lengthy statement, attacked former White House communications director Alyssa Farah as a "backbencher" after she told CNN that Trump admitted to her in the aftermath of the November election that he'd lost.

"He told me shortly after that he knew he lost, but then folks got around him. They got information in front of him, and I think his mind genuinely might have been changed about that, and that's scary because he did lose."

Those comments were the latest in a string of criticisms from Farah in recent weeks as she appeared on "The View" and CNN. Farah, who also served as a spokeswoman for former Vice President Mike Pence and the Pentagon, told CNN on Saturday she would not vote for Trump if he ran again.

"It’s amazing how these people leave with respect and adoration for me and others in the White House, but as soon as CNN or other cameras get shoved in their face, or the losers from the The View ask a question, or money gets thrown at them, or someone writes a fake book, inglorious lightweights like Farah change so quickly," Trump said in a statement through his political action committee.

"I watched this clown on television saying exactly what they wanted her to say and I watched the lies," Trump continued. "Was she paid by low-ratings CNN? By the way, as soon as the Crime of the Century happened on November 3rd, I knew the Election was Rigged and Stolen, and never changed my view on that one bit."

Trump noted Farah's resignation letter, in which she said it was the "honor of a lifetime" to serve in the administration and laid out various Trump administration accomplishments she was "deeply proud of."

Farah, who has been a periodic host of "Rising" on Hill.TV, tweeted earlier Monday that she was leaving for her honeymoon.

"I see I have honeymoon well wishes from my former boss! Too kind!" Farah tweeted moments after Trump's statement was published.

Farah joined the Trump White House in April 2020 as an ally of former chief of staff Mark Meadows . She became an increasingly regular presence on Fox News as a spokeswoman for the White House, and she resigned in December after Trump lost the election.

In the months since, Farah has been more outspoken than most former Trump aides about his debunked claims that the election was fraudulent.

Farah told CNN earlier this month it would be a "nightmare scenario" if Trump were to win reelection in 2024.

"Whether it's weaponizing the Justice Department against political opponents, whether it's going after the free press, he would certainly be open to using the military for political reasons as well," Farah told the network.

Farah has reportedly spoken voluntarily with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Testimony from Farah and other former Pence aides could prove politically problematic for Trump even as his own former aides have refused to cooperate.

Comments / 13

V.o.r
3d ago

One of trumps many problems is that he never made it past being a spoiled infant throwing tantrums. He isn’t a real man and after 75 years it’s never going to happen !!

Reply(1)
20
Viva Satire !
3d ago

Former President Trump added that what really changed his mind about his admitted he lost the 2020 Election, was the $$$ he knew he could collect from his DisgustingSupporters!

Reply(3)
19
RADIO SPOT ●
3d ago

Tr*mp Said It Himself, "I Don't Lose." The Chosen One Can't Admit Defeat, His Warped Ego Won't Let Him. He Did Say At One Time That "People Make Mistakes." He Got That Right.

Reply
12
Related
The Independent

Mary Trump says her uncle Donald will risk 2024 run despite his ‘humiliating’ 2020 defeat

Former President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has changed her mind about her uncle running for president again – she now believes he could try to regain the White House in 2024. “I thought it was impossible because he got defeated so badly [in 2020]. It was such a humiliating loss that I believed he would never put himself at the risk of suffering that kind of narcissistic injury again,” Ms Trump told The Daily Beast’s The New Abnormal podcast. But the Republicans have regained some ground since Mr Trump’s 2020 loss and they could do devastating damage to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Jared Kushner Reportedly Blew Off Plea To Defuse Trump's 'Coup' Plotting

Jared Kushner rebuffed a desperate plea from the chief of staff of then-Vice President Mike Pence to intercede with Donald Trump on his “dangerous” push to overturn the presidential election, according to ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl. Kushner told Pence aide Marc Short he had neither the time...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Alyssa Farah
Person
Mike Pence
AOL Corp

Trump looks back on Jan. 6 'fondly' and wants to settle scores over false election claims, new book says

Jonathan Karl's new book "Betrayal," released Tuesday, documents the historic presidential election, unprecedented claims of fraud, the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the stirrings of the novel COVID-19 virus that marked the final days of former President Donald Trump's presidency. Karl, chief Washington correspondent for ABC News, is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Pentagon#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

Asked about 'hang Mike Pence' chant, Trump gives the wrong answer

In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump at least pretended to be bothered by the riot. "Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem," the Republican said on Jan. 7, describing the events from a day earlier as a "heinous attack." Before leaving office, he added, "Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated."
POTUS
KDRV

Will Pence run against Trump? Hear what ex-adviser thinks

A former White House official says the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is mounting "a very comprehensive and deliberative process," following her own testimony to Republicans on the committee earlier this year. Alyssa Farah told CNN's Pamela Brown Saturday she got the sense,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Why the White House openly mocked Trump's 'active imagination'

There was a strange moment in early August when former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows seemed to suggest that Donald Trump was still in a position of power and authority. In context, the North Carolina Republican appeared on a conservative media outlet and was asked about the former president's plans.
POTUS
CNBC

Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

388K+
Followers
46K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy