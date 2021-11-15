ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold's seven-day rally pauses, subdued dollar limits losses

By Reuters
kitco.com
 4 days ago

* Gold set to break a seven-session winning streak. * UBS sees weaker silver price with the Fed's policy normalisation. Nov 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices traded in a narrow range on Monday following a recent inflation-driven rally, with a weaker dollar and a pullback in U.S. bond yields limiting losses...

www.kitco.com

MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
kitco.com

Junior Gold Stock Trains are Leaving the Station

Last week was pivotal for the precious metal’s complex, with the gold price breaking through key resistance at $1840. Inside of a run that saw the safe-haven metal move higher on seven consecutive trading sessions, it was last Wednesday’s price action that finally broke this level, closing the session on a strong move higher with excellent volume.
Neel Kashkari
kitco.com

Bitcoin daily chart alert - Bears have momentum

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Friday, after hitting a five-week low overnight. A price uptrendÂ on the daily bar chart has now been negated. Thatâs bearish and suggests a near-term market top is in place. Bears now have momentum. Stay tuned!
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle at lowest in more than a week

Gold futures on Friday marked their lowest finish in more than a week. The "huge spike move" in the U.S. dollar affected gold prices on Friday, said Adam Koos, president at Libertas Wealth Management. The ICE U.S. Dollar index traded as high as 96.239, the highest since July 2020, putting pressure on dollar-denominated prices for gold. December gold fell $9.80, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,851.60 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices settled at their lowest since Nov. 10 and lost roughly 0.9% for the week, FactSet data show.
kitco.com

Mild price gains for gold as risk aversion upticks

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly higher in early U.S. trading Friday, as some keener uncertainty has...
kitco.com

Gold price needs to consolidate as sentiment falls among Wall Street analysts

(Kitco News) - Although many Wall Street analysts expect gold prices to remain above their breakout levels, sentiment has fallen from last week as the precious metal is likely to consolidate in the near term. The gold prices didn't see much follow-through following the previous week's breakout rally. However, many...
kitco.com

China copper premiums hit record high on tight stocks, VAT issue

* Shanghai exchange copper inventories lowest since 2009. * Customs stops issuing VAT invoices for copper imports - sources. * Move creates lack of material on already tight market - broker (Adds graphic) By Tom Daly Nov 19 (Reuters) - Copper premiums in China have spiked to a record high as an administrative issue over value-added tax (VAT) on imports exacerbates tight supply amid decade-low inventories in the world's biggest consumer of the metal. The premium for physical copper over Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) prices surged to 2,200 yuan ($344) a tonne on Friday, data from industry pricing and information provider SMM showed. That is up a massive 80% from a more than seven-year peak the previous day and marks highest daily assessment in records going back to 2012. Copper has recently been in backwardation on both the ShFE and the London Metal Exchange (LME), where prices for immediate delivery are higher than for future delivery. Copper stocks in ShFE-registered warehouses fell 8.2% from a week ago to 34,918 tonnes on Friday, the lowest since June 2009. Compounding the tightness, China's General Administration of Customs has notified companies, including copper importers, it would this week temporarily stop issuing VAT invoices, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it seeks to defer some tax revenue into 2022. This could discourage buyers from importing copper, Marex Spectron broker Anna Stablum wrote in a note, leading to less metal on the market. Importers pay a 13% VAT deposit on refined copper, one of the sources explained, and may be unable to claim this back for 1-1/2 months as customs will not issue invoices with a value above 200,000 yuan until January, increasing their financing costs. Customs did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment. Stablum said the move by customs had come a month earlier than the usual end-of-year cut-off date and was creating a cash flow problem.
kitco.com

Swiss exports to China are at their highest level since 2018

(Kitco News) - Switzerland has exported more gold to China in the month of October more than in any month since June 2018, according to Swiss customs data. The data showed that shipments of gold to India falling slightly from September. China and India are the largest consumers of gold....
kitco.com

Gold closes under pressure following a statement by Fed Governor Waller

Gold is trading under pressure, which will certainly result in gold closing lower on the week. As of 5 PM EST gold futures basis, the most active December 2021 Comex contract is down $13.80 (0.74%) and fixed at $1847. What sparked today’s selling pressure came out of multiple components, but the majority stems directly from a speech by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller.
kitco.com

Gold price has room to run to $1,900; but it’s better to own miners than the metal – CIBC

(Kitco News) - The gold market is in a sweet spot and has the potential to hit $1,950 an ounce as inflation pressures continue to build, according to analysts at CIBC. Not only has the gold market broken out of a five-month consolidation pattern, but the analysts noted that the precious metal is entering a seasonally strong period, which runs from November through February. The analysts pointed out that the new momentum in gold also points to improving sentiment in the mining equities.
