Gold, silver see mild profit-taking pressure Monday

By Jim Wyckoff
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly lower in midday U.S. trading Monday. Gold did...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

kitco.com

Junior Gold Stock Trains are Leaving the Station

Last week was pivotal for the precious metal’s complex, with the gold price breaking through key resistance at $1840. Inside of a run that saw the safe-haven metal move higher on seven consecutive trading sessions, it was last Wednesday’s price action that finally broke this level, closing the session on a strong move higher with excellent volume.
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

Swiss exports to China are at their highest level since 2018

(Kitco News) - Switzerland has exported more gold to China in the month of October more than in any month since June 2018, according to Swiss customs data. The data showed that shipments of gold to India falling slightly from September. China and India are the largest consumers of gold....
WORLD
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Gold, silver trading doesn’t get much worse

One thing we know for absolute certainty: trading is difficult. We have challenges everywhere, from opinions that control our trades to lousy trading conditions and emotions. These are the facts traders battle every day, the biggest being their emotions. Based on our algorithms and what we can see as traders,...
MARKETS
kitco.com

China copper premiums hit record high on tight stocks, VAT issue

* Shanghai exchange copper inventories lowest since 2009. * Customs stops issuing VAT invoices for copper imports - sources. * Move creates lack of material on already tight market - broker (Adds graphic) By Tom Daly Nov 19 (Reuters) - Copper premiums in China have spiked to a record high as an administrative issue over value-added tax (VAT) on imports exacerbates tight supply amid decade-low inventories in the world's biggest consumer of the metal. The premium for physical copper over Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) prices surged to 2,200 yuan ($344) a tonne on Friday, data from industry pricing and information provider SMM showed. That is up a massive 80% from a more than seven-year peak the previous day and marks highest daily assessment in records going back to 2012. Copper has recently been in backwardation on both the ShFE and the London Metal Exchange (LME), where prices for immediate delivery are higher than for future delivery. Copper stocks in ShFE-registered warehouses fell 8.2% from a week ago to 34,918 tonnes on Friday, the lowest since June 2009. Compounding the tightness, China's General Administration of Customs has notified companies, including copper importers, it would this week temporarily stop issuing VAT invoices, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it seeks to defer some tax revenue into 2022. This could discourage buyers from importing copper, Marex Spectron broker Anna Stablum wrote in a note, leading to less metal on the market. Importers pay a 13% VAT deposit on refined copper, one of the sources explained, and may be unable to claim this back for 1-1/2 months as customs will not issue invoices with a value above 200,000 yuan until January, increasing their financing costs. Customs did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment. Stablum said the move by customs had come a month earlier than the usual end-of-year cut-off date and was creating a cash flow problem.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Bitcoin daily chart alert - Bears have momentum

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Friday, after hitting a five-week low overnight. A price uptrendÂ on the daily bar chart has now been negated. Thatâs bearish and suggests a near-term market top is in place. Bears now have momentum. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Gold price needs to consolidate as sentiment falls among Wall Street analysts

(Kitco News) - Although many Wall Street analysts expect gold prices to remain above their breakout levels, sentiment has fallen from last week as the precious metal is likely to consolidate in the near term. The gold prices didn't see much follow-through following the previous week's breakout rally. However, many...
MARKETS
kitco.com

What Inflation means for Gold and Silver and Trends in Comex Silver Inventories

CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian, discusses inflation, showing the data the Bureau of Labor Statistics compile in the Consumer Price Index. Jeff also discusses the nature of current inflation trends. The relationship between gold and inflation is then explored, along with information on trends in Comex silver inventories and open interest.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle at lowest in more than a week

Gold futures on Friday marked their lowest finish in more than a week. The "huge spike move" in the U.S. dollar affected gold prices on Friday, said Adam Koos, president at Libertas Wealth Management. The ICE U.S. Dollar index traded as high as 96.239, the highest since July 2020, putting pressure on dollar-denominated prices for gold. December gold fell $9.80, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,851.60 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices settled at their lowest since Nov. 10 and lost roughly 0.9% for the week, FactSet data show.
ECONOMY
moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
STOCKS
kitco.com

China October copper exports fall to 8-month low

Nov 18 (Reuters) - China's copper exports in October fell 4.1% from the previous month, customs data showed on Thursday, hitting their lowest since February as an anticipated surge in shipments to overseas warehouses failed to materialise. Exports of unwrought copper and copper products last month were 69,285 tonnes, the General Administration of Customs said. That was down from 72,257 tonnes in September but still up 8.1% year-on-year. China, the world's top copper consumer and importer, rarely exports large volumes of the metal. However, the spread between Shanghai copper prices and London Metal Exchange (LME) prices recently allowed companies to profit from shipping metal overseas, provided they could arrange transport. LME warehouses can be found nearby in Japan and South Korea but not in mainland China. Record backwardation in LME copper, where prices for immediate delivery were far higher than for future delivery amid very low inventories, has collapsed over the past month, leading to speculation that a flurry of deliveries from China was on the way. A shortage of shipping containers and high freight rates are causing bottlenecks in global trade, however. China's copper exports in the first 10 months of 2021 were up 26.1% year-on-year at 772,443 tonnes, having topped 100,000 tonnes in August. (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Peter Graff)
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold and silver are trading marginally lower heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver are trading marginally lower leading into the European open. Both precious metals are 0.20% lower with gold trading at $1863/oz. Elsewhere, in the rest of the commodities complex, copper has pushed 0.63% higher and spot WTI has fallen over 1%. Risk sentiment in the...
MARKETS
kitco.com

SocGen think real rates could return to push gold lower

(Kitco News) - Societe Generale has released their latest commodities report and it does not make for good reading for gold bugs. The French investment bank thinks that real rates could turn positive again and this could send the yellow metal lower. Having said that it does believe there could be support in the near term.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Euro rebounds off 16-month low as dollar surge pauses

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The euro rebounded on Thursday away from 16-month lows versus the dollar as traders assessed whether the U.S. currency's recent surge - fuelled by differing expectations for interest rate rises - had gone too far. Markets have been betting that the European Central Bank will...
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Commerzbank: Physical silver supply shortage

(Kitco News) - Commerzbank commodities analyst Daniel Briesemann has picked up a narrative that some had been wondering about since the whole meme stock fiasco. The Reddit trading group did start to look at silver ETF's thinking that the silver market was dangerous under-supplied. Briesemann noted that the Silver Institute noted there is a supply deficit and he explains more in his latest report.
INDUSTRY

