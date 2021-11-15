The Ghost of Prom Dresses Past is Back

Expect more luxe locations, handsome frenchmen and decadent looks. I’ll just come out and say it: The fashion from the first season of Emily in Paris was a disappointment. As one of 2020’s most anticipated new releases, it had all the makings to fill the Upper East Side-sized hole that Gossip Girl left in its wake. Legendary costume designer and Sex and The City fairy godmother Patricia Field, check! Audrey Hepburn look-alike and rising style icon Lily Collins, check! A glamorous and overly idealized location, check! But what fans got instead was a mismatch of cliché storylines, a white-washed cast, a parade of French stereotypes, unrealistic social media expectations and some extremely odd outfit choices. I mean, does anyone jog in a Chanel eyelet blouse?!
