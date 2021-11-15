ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Hollywood off-screen workers approve new contract with TV and film producers

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Members of a union that represents...

HuffingtonPost

Film And TV Workers Narrowly Ratify Union Contracts To End Strike Threat

Film and television workers who were threatening to strike have voted to approve new contracts between their union and the studios, ensuring the business of Hollywood will carry on without a massive work stoppage. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) said Monday that members ratified a pair of...
LABOR ISSUES
Variety

Korea’s CJ ENM Makes $1 Billion Bet on Endeavor Content to Become a Global Entertainment Player

South Korean entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM is making a nearly $1 billion bet to grow into a bigger player in the global content business by buying an an 80% stake in Endeavor Content, the production entity that Endeavor was forced to divest after losing a showdown with the Writers Guild of America. CJ ENM described the deal as the biggest M&A transaction in its 26-year history. The agreement values the majority interest in Endeavor Content at $775 million. Endeavor will receive $655 million, while Endeavor Content will receive a $120 million influx of capital to fuel the dozens of TV programs...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘No Time to Die’ Wins at 2021 Hollywood Music in Media Awards: Full List of Film Music Winners

“No Time to Die,” the title song to the latest James Bond film, moved one step closer to possible Oscar glory on Wednesday when it won song – feature film at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards. The song, co-written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, won a Grammy for best song written for visual media on March 14. Nicholas Britell won score – feature film for Don’t Look Up. This increases the likelihood that this could bring Britell his third Oscar nomination for best original score. He was previously nominated for Moonlight (2016) and If Beale Street Could Talk (2018). Exact...
MUSIC
Reuters

Stellantis to require all U.S. workers to be fully vaccinated

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Stellantis NV (STLA.MI) will require all U.S. salaried non-represented employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 5, the automaker said on Friday, as it prepares for a phased reopening of its U.S. offices next year. Nearly 80% of its salaried U.S. workforce self-reported that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Union

Schenectady courts film and TV producers with new promo video

SCHENECTADY - Schenectady is staking its claim as Hollywood East, a reference to efforts by multiple places on the East Coast to become the go to place to shoot movies. With Showtime poised to film a new series in Schenectady County next week and the filming last year of the Amazon Prime video series Modern Love Season 2,’ Discover Schenectady and the Schenectady Film Commission on Friday unveiled a new promotional video showcasing to movie and television producers all that the Electric City has to offer.
SCHENECTADY, NY
ecowatch.com

Campaign Aims to End Plastics in Hollywood — on and off the Screen

A new analysis by USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center and commissioned by the Plastic Pollution Coalition shows that many popular TV shows that aired over 2019 and 2020 heavily star single-use plastics. The report is part of a larger campaign that is urging Hollywood to swap single-use items on-screen for more sustainable alternatives.
ENVIRONMENT
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Variety

Breakthrough in 80-Year Battle for Entertainer Fritz Grunbaum’s Assets

Among its many surprising pieces of entertainment history arcana, the Variety Archives contain stories from the 1930s involving an arena sadly familiar to business managers: government seizures of entertainers’ assets. But these seizures took place not because of any financial malfeasance, but because the artists were Jewish. As early as 1933, Variety was reporting on music rights organizations fighting over new entertainment industry rules coming out of Germany because “the Nazi powers barred the performances of compositions created by those of Jewish descent.” That was followed by the Nazi regime’s seizures of copyrights and property assets belonging to German show...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji Sets Variety Special at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

Yvonne Orji has set up a variety special at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is in the early stages so details are scarce, but sources say it would incorporate comedy elements beyond traditional stand up and would dive into the Nigerian-American experience. Orji will write and executive produce in addition to starring. Odenkirk Provissiero’s DC Wade will also executive produce along with and Art & Industry’s Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman, who all previously worked with Orji on her HBO stand up special “Momma, I Made It!” News of the special comes as the hit HBO comedy series “Insecure” is preparing...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires Venice Competition Pic ‘Captain Volkonogov Escaped’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Stalin-era stylish thriller “Captain Volkonogov Escaped,” which world premiered in competition at Venice and earned stellar reviews. Sold by Memento International (“A Hero,” “Call Me By Your Name”), the film will have its North American premiere at the Chicago International Film Festival. Penned and directed by Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov, the film stars rising Russian actor Yuri Borisov (“Compartment 6,” “Petrov’s Flu”) as Captain Volkonogov, a well-respected law enforcer in the former Soviet Union who witnesses his colleagues being suspiciously questioned. Sensing that his turn will soon come, he plans...
MOVIES
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Doing This, Starting Jan. 13

The COVID vaccination process in the U.S. has evolved significantly over the past year. Just a few months ago, we did not have booster shots or the vast majority of vaccine mandates that are now in place. These mandates have stretched far and wide, affecting the places unvaccinated people can work, eat, and even visit. But most of these requirements were put in place before vaccines were available to children, since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only authorized Pfizer's pediatric vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11 on Oct. 29. Now, new vaccine mandates are factoring in children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Looks Back on Developing the Series

Writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk first came up with the idea for Netflix’s limited series Squid Game in 2008, but it would take him 10 years to see it come to fruition. Thirteen years ago, the South Korean filmmaker was told his script (at the time feature-length) was too unrealistic and violent to be commercially viable. Putting all his efforts into his script left him broke, so he had to lay it to rest to focus on other projects. But in 2018, he picked up the story for the first time in a decade and reconfigured the feature into a series after seeing...
TV & VIDEOS
kdal610.com

Willis Towers to revamp board after pressure from activist investor – WSJ

(Reuters) – Insurance broker Willis Towers Watson PLC is preparing to revamp its board following talks with activist investor Elliott Management Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company is preparing to replace four non-executive directors and Chairman Victor Ganzi, which comprise...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Ford, GlobalFoundries say they will work together to boost chip supply

(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co and chip manufacturer GlobalFoundries Inc on Thursday said they plan to work together to boost supplies for the automaker’s vehicles and the broader U.S. auto industry but gave few details about what the deal entails. The two companies announced a non-binding agreement that could involve increasing...
BUSINESS
Reality Tea

Hulu Will Release A Documentary About Jen Shah’s Arrest Called “The Housewife & The Shah Shocker”

It’s finally happened, people — Bravo has finally graced us with the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City episode featuring the arrest of Jen Shah. Also known as The Great Shah-rrest. Jen and Stuart Smith are being accused of fraud and money laundering after allegedly running a decade-long telemarketing scheme. So the smoke and mirrors show […] The post Hulu Will Release A Documentary About Jen Shah’s Arrest Called “The Housewife & The Shah Shocker” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
kdal610.com

L’Oreal says it reached agreement with Chinese influencers

PARIS (Reuters) – L’Oreal has found a solution with two of China’s top livestreaming stars after a public dispute over discounts on Alibaba’s Singles Day earlier this month. (Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, editing by Tassilo Hummel)
BUSINESS

