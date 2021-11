What you need to know today, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. High: 47; Low: 28. Mostly sunny today, cloudy this weekend. Sisters’ deaths: Everyone searching this week for two little girls wanted any outcome but this: They died after being shot, as did their father, an ex-cop accused of abducting them after assaulting their mother, and his accomplice.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO