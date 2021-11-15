Prions may channel RNA's messages

Phonons—the quasiparticle describing lattice vibrations in solids—directly dictates various properties of solid state systems, such as the thermal conductivity, electron mobility, structural stability and conventional superconductivity. Since in real low-dimensional crystals the phonon structures depends on both real space and reciprocal space, it is very chanlleging to experimentally measure them. In a recently published paper on Nature, a research team from Peking University headed by Prof. Gao Peng solved this problem by using their newly developed technique termed as 4-D-EELS. They successfully measured the phonon modes (i.e., density of states, spatial distribution and dispersion relationship) at a heterointerface between cubic boron nitride and diamond. This study is useful in understanding and the subsequently controlling properties of solid interfaces.
Comments / 0