Good morning. Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan on today’s Down in Alabama. In this episode: Quinlan Castle, apartment built in 1927 by two brothers modeled after the European castles they saw during World War I, is about to be torn down to make way for a research center. Alabama Baptists have a new leader after a vote Wednesday by the state convention. And a new $75 million facility announced this week by FedEx will be coming to the city of Dothan and is expected to add about 200 jobs.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO