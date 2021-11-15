ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longest partial lunar eclipse of century to occur Friday morning: How to watch

By Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An astronomical event will take place this week, and all of North America will have a chance to see it. A partial lunar eclipse, which will occur during the November full moon, will be visible in the pre-dawn hours Friday. It will also be the longest...

