ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Firehouse Subs being bought by Canadian fast-food company

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cxQr49800

A Florida -based company that owns the Firehouse Subs chain is in contract to be purchased by a Canadian company that owns Burger King, Popeye’s and Tim Horton’s fast-food restaurants, corporate leaders said Monday.

Restaurant Brands International said it had reached an agreement to acquire Jacksonville-based Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc. in a $1 billion all-cash transaction, the Toronto-based company said in a news release.

“We see tremendous potential to accelerate U.S. and international growth at Firehouse Subs with RBI’s development expertise, global franchisee network and digital capabilities," said José Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International plans to fund the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and debt, company officials said. The agreement is expected to close in the coming months pending regulatory approval.

Firehouse Subs will remain based in Jacksonville. CEO Don Fox and CFO Vincent Burchianti will stay in their jobs, company officials said.

Firehouse Subs was founded in Jacksonville in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen. It has 1,200 restaurants and is expected to have $1.1 billion in sales in 2021. Franchisees own 97% of the brand's restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

The inside story of the Firehouse Subs $1 billion deal

Firehouse Subs started with the sale of two hot dogs. It was opening day Oct. 10, 1994, at the Jacksonville-based sub shop’s San Jose Boulevard slice of strip-mall space in Mandarin. Firehouse Subs was the dream of firefighter brothers Robin and Chris Sorensen. Chris was 34 and Robin was 26.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wflx.com

Firehouse Subs to be acquired by Burger King parent company

Could Firehouse Subs be trading in sandwiches for burgers?. The Jacksonville, Florida-based sandwich chain announced Monday that it has reached an agreement to be acquired by Restaurant Brands International. Under the terms of the deal, Restaurant Brands International will acquire Firehouse Subs for $10 billion in cash. The transaction is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Washington Post

Firehouse Subs aims to become an international name brand with new owner’s help

Industry observers had speculated for months that Restaurant Brands International, the parent of Burger King and Popeyes, was looking to purchase a large sandwich chain. They just predicted the wrong one. RBI announced Monday that it had reached a deal to buy Firehouse Subs, not the larger but more embattled Subway chain that had been a rumored acquisition target.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Drum

Firehouse Subs gears up to scorch Subway

As Subway suffers shutdowns and struggles to modernize, other quick-service and fast-casual sandwich chains – including Firehouse Subs and Jersey Mike’s – lifted sales and opened new locations during the pandemic. So which one is poised to secure the meat of the market?. This week, Restaurant Brands International (RBI) –...
FOOD & DRINKS
Virginia Business

Canadian frozen food company to create 67 jobs in Warren County

Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods LLC will spend $40.3M to build a second facility. Montreal-based Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods LLC will spend $40.3 million to expand in Warren County, creating 67 jobs, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday. Harrisonburg-based InterChange Group Inc. will build a 126,000-square-foot facility for Nature’s Touch. The company...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Street.Com

Restaurant Brands to Buy Firehouse Subs for $1 Billion

Restaurant Brands (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report shares rose Monday, after the owner of Burger King and Popeyes announced it’s buying Firehouse Subs restaurant chain for $1 billion in cash. Restaurant Brands expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to diluted net earnings per share. The company...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Horton
FireRescue1

Firehouse Subs sold to Burger King, Popeyes owner for $1B

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Firehouse Subs, the Jacksonville-based restaurant chain founded by Jacksonville firefighters more than 25 years ago, is set to be acquired by Restaurant Brands International Inc. in a $1 billion deal. Restaurant Brands International, which also owns Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons, announced the all-cash plan to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Benzinga

Restaurant Brands To Acquire Firehouse Subs: What Investors Should Know

A privately owned sandwich brand that has built a strong base of restaurant units and growth is going public in an acquisition by a well-known restaurant holding company. The Acquisition: Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is acquiring Firehouse Subs, a leading quick-service sandwich restaurant. The deal values Firehouse Subs...
FOOD & DRINKS
investorsobserver.com

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Acquiring Firehouse Subs for $1 Billion in Cash

Canada’s Restaurant Brands International (QSR) has just announced that it will acquire Florida’s Firehouse Subs for $1.0 billion in an all-cash transaction. Restaurant Brands International, or RBI, expects the transaction “to be immediately accretive to RBI's diluted net earnings per share.” As of 10:38 am EST today, QSR stock had increased 1.33% in value.
RETAIL
US News and World Report

Burger King Parent to Buy Firehouse Subs for $1 Billion as Other Brands Drag

(Reuters) -Burger King-parent Restaurant Brands International Inc said on Monday it would buy Firehouse Subs for $1 billion, at a time when its popular brands are struggling due to increased competition from rivals launching new menu items. Analysts have said fried chicken sandwich pioneer Popeyes, owned by Restaurant Brands, has...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Canadian#Firehouse Subs#Rbi
pymnts

RBI Announces Acquisition of Firehouse Subs as QSRs Turn Their Focus to Takeout-Friendly Foods

With the rise in takeout-friendly foods that brands have been seeing since the start of the pandemic, Restaurant Brands International (RBI), parent company of Popeyes, Burger King and Tim Hortons, is going all in on sandwiches. The company announced Monday (Nov. 15) that it is acquiring Firehouse Subs, a sandwich chain with a focus on first responders and public safety.
FOOD & DRINKS
ecowatch.com

Vegan Fast Food Is on the Rise

New company Plant Power Fast Food is taking on fast-food mega-giants and making a bet on plant-based eating as the "way of the future." With more attention on heart- and planet-healthy eating generally, plant-based fast food options are proliferating across the industry. The company, based in California, has a strong...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Burger King
TrendHunter.com

Fast-Food Oat Milk Alternatives

McDonald's has officially added vegan oat milk to its McCafé menu in Australia, expanding its coffee options to cater to an increasingly conscious consumer. The oat milk being offered at McCafé comes from the local Aussie brand MILKLAB -- a vegan dairy brand specializing in barista-quality alternatives. Really, it's no...
FOOD & DRINKS
franchising.com

Rochester Local Brings Firehouse Subs® to the Flower City

The beloved sub shop boasts the brand’s new Community Design layout and drive-through feature. November 11, 2021 // Franchising.com // ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Firehouse Subs® is planting roots in its third city in New York with its Rochester opening today, November 11, 2021. The Rochester location under the ownership of Franchisee Jenny Blaine, dons the brand’s new Community Design layout and is the first local sub shop to have a drive-through in the city. The Rochester Firehouse Subs is located at 2830 West Henrietta Road, Rochester, New York.
ROCHESTER, NY
Benzinga

Oil and Water Don't Mix, But This Company - Armed with Newly Awarded Patents and Proprietary Knowhow - Wants to Change That

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Want some CBD oil in your bottled water? Not as easy as it sounds. It actually requires detailed science to ensure that it can be done, and done right. The people behind a Massachusetts-based biotech company believe they have developed the technology to make CBD oil enhanced beverages, and many other similar products, commercially viable.
INDUSTRY
TrendHunter.com

Fast Food Figurines

The 'Funko POP! Ad Icons' collection featuring the McDonald's characters will excite McDonald's enthusiasts and collectors alike. The collection features classic characters from McDonaldland like Ronald McDonald, Hamburglar, Grimace, Birdie the Early Bird, the Fry Kids, Officer Big Mac, and Mayor McCheese. Also included in the collection are various McNugget characters like Cowboy McNugget, Fireman McNugget, Rockstar McNugget, and Tennis McNugget.
FOOD & DRINKS
ABC News

ABC News

452K+
Followers
115K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy