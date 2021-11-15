ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

By TODD RICHMOND
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — On the surface, it looked like prosecutors’ easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

With legal experts saying prosecutors struggled to counter the Illinois man’s claims of self-defense, the best bet for a conviction looked like the gun charge. But Rittenhouse’s defense team dug up an exception to the prohibition and Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the count Monday, just hours before jurors got the case.

“It’s very significant,” former federal prosecutor Phil Turner, who is not involved in the case, said of Schroeder’s decision. “It sounds like he’d be guilty of that and he’d get a conviction. You can at least assuage the public you’ve got something as opposed to coming away with absolutely nothing, which is a distinct possibility in this case.”

Under Wisconsin law, anyone under 18 who possesses a dangerous weapon is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months behind bars.

On its face, convicting Rittenhouse on that count looked like a legal slam dunk. No one contested that he was 17 the night of the protest in August 2020. Bystander and surveillance video clearly shows him walking around with the rifle strapped to his chest before the shootings, using the gun to shoot and kill Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wound Gaige Grosskreutz.

But Rittenhouse’s attorneys seized on a subsection of the Wisconsin law that they argued limited it to short-barreled shotguns or rifles. Rittenhouse’s AR-15-style rifle was not short-barreled.

They asked Schroeder to dismiss the possession count on those grounds at a pretrial hearing in October. The judge acknowledged the intersection of the statutes was murky but ultimately refused to toss the charge. He said he might revisit the defense request, however.

As Schroeder and attorneys from both sides debated the wording of jury instructions on Monday the defense renewed its request to dismiss the possession charge. Assistant District Attorney James Kraus argued that reading the statute to allow minors to carry any weapon except a short-barreled rifle or short-barreled shotgun basically negates the prohibition on minors carrying weapons.

“I believe that this . . . essentially swallows the entire statute,” Kraus said.

But this time Schroeder dismissed the charge after Kraus acknowledged that Rittenhouse’s rifle wasn’t a short-barreled. The judge noted that prosecutors filed a “very nice brief” laying out their arguments but that it should have been clear he had a “big problem” with the prohibition statute.

He said prosecutors could have asked a state appeals court to rule on whether the charge was valid “all along.” Then he caught himself, noting that he never issued a ruling against the prosecution that might have triggered such a request until just then with closing arguments minutes away.

“I think it ought to have been mighty clear that I had big problems with this statute,” Schroeder said. “I made no bones about that from the beginning. And there always was access to the court of appeals all along here. Well, I guess that’s not fair for me to say because I was sitting on it. So shame on me.”

Kenosha defense attorney Michael Cicchini, who is not involved in the case, said legal doctrine demands that when statutes aren’t clear they must be read in favor of the defense.

“This is the price the government must pay when it is incapable of drafting clear laws,” Cicchini wrote in an article discussing the doctrine.

Prosecutors can ask a state appeals court for clarifications and rulings in the middle of a case; they don’t have to wait until a verdict comes down. But usually prosecutors don’t make such a move unless a judge hands down an adverse decision, Cicchini said. In Rittenhouse’s case, Schroeder didn’t rule against Kraus until minutes before closing arguments began.

Turner, the former federal prosecutor, said prosecutors should have realized the issue wasn’t settled and headed Schroeder off by asking an appellate court for a ruling or filing more briefs.

“I’m hesitant to jump to the conclusion that the judge is doing something unfair to (prosecutors),” Turner said. “When the judge expressed skepticism early, they should have done something to make sure it’s clear. In a case of this magnitude, if I’m the prosecutor and the judge has expressed some skepticism or doubt about this, I’m going to do everything I can to sustain that count. When you heard early on there was some doubt, you’ve got to get on this.”

Prosecutors could immediately ask the court of appeals to stop the proceedings pending a ruling on the charge’s validity, but there was no indication Monday that they planned to do so.

Former Waukesha County District Attorney Paul Bucher downplayed the dismissal of the charge. He argued that it might even clarify the case for jurors.

“You’re talking about this extremely minor charge,” Bucher said. “(Prosecutors) are missing the boat. This is a homicide case. We had two individuals killed and one almost killed and they’re focusing on possession of a firearm. If the government thought this was the only count they could succeed on, yikes.”

Find AP’s full coverage of the Rittenhouse trial: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse

Comments / 16

RarityStation51
3d ago

Judge Bruce Schroeder never should've been given the case to Preside over.... His actions throughout the trial and showing Preferential Treatment, prove he should be stripped of his Law License and gi before the Bar for his questionable behavior and actions during the trial proceedings....

Reply(5)
9
Brian Virnig
3d ago

it's a good thing it wasn't a movie set armorer that checked that gun. pointing it at people AND HE HAD HIS BOOGER HOOK ON THE BANG SWITCH.What a tool.

Reply
4
Scott Ringgenberg
3d ago

Freedom of speech and I have my view taken down because Why? It is a Clear case of Self defense!

Reply(5)
5
 

wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Pittsburgh Courier

Ruling in Kyle Rittenhouse trial leaves observers outraged

The latest development in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has left several observers outraged. On Tuesday afternoon, Kenosha County Circuit Court Bruce Schroeder ruled that defense attorneys can refer to the men who were shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as “rioters,” “arsonists” and “looters” after opening arguments are made. “He can...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Man fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly threatened to kill him: witness

The first victim fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly threatened to kill him before the wannabe police officer gunned him down, a witness testified in court Thursday. Ryan Balch, who was at the chaotic protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with Rittenhouse last year, told prosecutors they had a dustup with Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, after spotting him allegedly trying to light a fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chicago Sun-Times

Acquitting Rittenhouse in Kenosha murder case would be the correct, if unjust, verdict

Lawyers are scheduled to deliver their closing arguments Monday in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, and then the case will go to the jury. If I were a member of that jury, I expect I would reluctantly vote to acquit Rittenhouse of the most serious homicide charges based on the evidence that he was acting in self-defense when he shot three people in Kenosha in August 2020.
KENOSHA, WI
The Independent

Why might a judge be going easy on Kyle Rittenhouse? I have a theory

I was in England during the 2016 US election. While the most frequent question my British friends asked me was, “Donald Trump? Really?”, a close second was, “Why is your ballot so bloody long?” And it’s true, Americans vote for a lot of offices — county assessor, school board, who runs the water department — that most countries do not elect, for good reason. Ask yourself if you are truly qualified to hire a coroner.Perhaps no elected office stands out so drastically as does that of judge. To my British friends, and the rest of the world, the idea of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsOne

People Think The Judge In Kyle Rittenhouse’s Murder Trial Is Biased And Sympathetic To The Defense

A series of moves made by the judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse‘s upcoming murder trial suggests that he may not be as impartial as he’s supposed to be. At least, that’s according to a growing chorus of doubters across social media who were reacting to Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder’s most recent rulings in the case that appear to give preferential treatment to the teenager who is accused of bringing a high-powered assault rifle across state lines and using it to murder two people and shoot another who were participating in the protest of a police shooting in the Milwaukee suburb.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Who are Kyle Rittenhouse's victims?

Kyle Rittenhouse will stand trial Monday for shooting three men, killing two of them, on Aug. 25, 2020, during the third night of protests in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, claims he shot the protesters in self-defense. A jury will...
KENOSHA, WI
