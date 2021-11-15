Suspect in Cañon City shooting death taken into custody

The Fremont County Sheriff's office took a suspect into custody today over the shooting death of a 41-year-old male Cañon City resident, according to police.

The shooting occurred Sunday night around 9:00 P.M. according to police. When they arrived at the scene, they say they found a 41-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was later identified as Christopher Erinn Robert.

The incident occurred at the 1600 block of Locust Street, according to police.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies applied life-saving procedures that were transferred to medical first responders upon their arrival, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they arrested 34-year-old Robert Douglas Broman at around 11:30 A.M. Monday morning in the 200 block of Justice Center Road, and that it occurred without incident.

Broman is facing charges of 3rd-degree assault, Domestic Violence, and 2nd degree homicide. In addition, Broman has four outstanding warrants for a variety of offenses.

At this time, the case is still an active investigation.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter