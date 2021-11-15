ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Blood drive honors baby Hunter's battle with cancer

By WMAR STAFF
 3 days ago
A blood drive in honor of a baby boy who continues to courageously battle brain cancer.

Hunter McCoy turns one November 23. He started chemotherapy at just five-weeks-old. A surgery and six rounds of treatment later, Hunter is still fighting.

His treatments have relied a lot on blood transfusions, due to the tendency of chemotherapy to destroy red cells and platelets.

That motivated Hunter's aunt, Connor Bouchelle, to organize a November 19 blood drive, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North East VFW on Turkey Hill Road.

The event is one of many Bouchelle has put together in Hunter's name.

She and her family owns Cedar Springs Farm where they often host fundraisers geared toward helping Hunter and other youth in the community.

To book an appointment to donate, call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8 or click here.

