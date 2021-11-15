ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

More than 70% of Michiganders 16+ have been vaccinated against COVID-19

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TlcSH_0cxQqruL00

Michigan has reached health officials’ goal of vaccinating at least 70% of residents 16 and older with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, almost 5.7 million Michiganders have received at least one dose, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“We know the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are our way out of the pandemic,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive at MDHHS. “Vaccines are how we prevent infectious variants from spreading and threatening our ability to contain the pandemic. It’s important to take a moment to celebrate the hard work of those who have developed these vaccines, as well as those who have administered vaccines these past many months. We also thank Michiganders who have done their part to keep their families and communities safe by getting vaccinated.”

State officials say their objective remains to get as many residents vaccinated as possible.

Between January and October, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 93.1% of COVID-19 cases, 90.7% of hospitalizations and 90.5% of deaths.

As more individuals get vaccinated, it is less likely that the virus will circulate and mutate, avoiding the development of more transmissible and vaccine-resistant variants in the future.

“This is great news and we have been looking forward to surpassing this milestone since the vaccines became available,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We urge Michiganders who are eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to continue practices we know help stop the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks and social distancing. The vaccine continues to be how we will return to normalcy in the state, and we thank all of those who have done their part to end this pandemic.”

Comments / 0

Related
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nearly 10,000 Fully Vaccinated New Yorkers Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19

While the COVID-19 vaccine does protect people against the virus, especially from hospitalization or death, there have been almost 10,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized, even after they got vaccinated. The "breakthrough" data, which is reported by New York State, shows that 9,044 people who are fully vaccinated, have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. That's .07 percent of the fully vaccinated population. Almost 140,000 fully vaccinated residents have contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, as of November 8, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Vaccines
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: More People Die of Aspirin than COVID-19 Vaccines

More than 3,000 people die of Aspirin every year. "Death rate attributed to NSAID/aspirin use was between 21.0 and 24.8 cases/million people, respectively, or 15.3 deaths/100,000 NSAID/aspirin users. Up to one-third of all NSAID/aspirin deaths can be attributed to low-dose aspirin use," as per the study published in the National Library of Medicine.
studyfinds.org

Older people with COVID-19 have more antibodies than younger patients

MONTREAL, Quebec — As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to cause controversy among people who doubt its effectiveness, scientists are trying to answer one important question: are vaccinations or natural infections producing more antibodies? Along with finding that the COVID vaccines appear to do a better job of building up a defense against the virus, researchers from the University of Montreal made the surprising discovery that older adults actually produce more antibodies than younger coronavirus patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Michiganders 16#Mdhhs
Sun Chronicle

More than 500 sites statewide to administer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine

Children ages 5 to 11 will be able to receive the Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine from more than 500 locations, ranging from retail pharmacies, primary care practices, regional collaboratives, local boards of health, community health centers, hospital systems, state-supported vaccination sites and mobile clinics, according to an announcement today by Gov. Charlie Baker's administration.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Alpena News

More than 2K Northeast Michiganders actively infected

ALPENA — As of Friday, 59.8% of Alpena County residents 16 or older had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to state data. Public health experts have said we could consider the coronavirus pandemic over once 70% of the population has been vaccinated. The state says 64.4% of Presque...
MICHIGAN STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

THURSDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Thursday more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19. According to the state health department, PCR testing found 1,549 new coronavirus cases. That's above Missouri's daily average of 1,012 cases for the testing method. Data from DHSS shows antigen testing found 518 new probable cases of The post THURSDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy