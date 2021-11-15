ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

New York Rangers game in Ottawa on Saturday has been postponed (Report)

By Frank Curto
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The COVID-19 outbreak that has attacked the Ottawa Senators will result in the New York Rangers game on Saturday afternoon be postponed. The New York Rangers will not have to play back-to back games this weekend since it is being reported that their game in Ottawa will be postponed because of...

empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

New York Rangers: Former top scorer Marian Gaborik retires

Former New York Rangers scorer Marian Gaborik announced his retirement on Thursday, ending a 17-year NHL career. Gaborik spent parts of four seasons on Broadway, earning 229 points (114 goals, 115 assists) over 255 games. He also added 13 points in two playoff appearances (25 games). Gaborik, 39, made his...
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Game #11: New York Rangers vs Edmonton Oilers Open Thread

After a disheartening loss in Vancouver three nights ago, the Rangers have crossed from British Columbia into Alberta to take on the Edmonton Oilers. With tonight’s contest being the first of a back to back set of games, the Blueshirts will turn to Alexandar Gerogiev in net against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the rest of the Oilers’ high octane offense.
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers still trying to find consistency in their game

The New York Rangers arguably played their best game of the season last week against the Columbus Blue Jackets. They were able to shut them out 4-0, getting contributions from up and down the lineup. That was followed by two okay performances. One a 3-1 win against the Seattle Kraken...
NHL
New York Post

Internal Rangers options to replace Sammy Blais and avoid rushed trade

Yes, the Rangers will require reinforcement in the wake of losing Sammy Blais for the remainder of the season to a torn ACL he sustained as a consequence of that skate clip in the corner by P.K. Subban early in the third period of Sunday’s match at the Garden. The...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
elitesportsny.com

Game Preview: Florida Panthers-New York Rangers 11/8

The Rangers begin the new week against the best team in the NHL, the Florida Panthers. The New York Rangers head into week 5 of the 2021-22 season coming off their worst stretch yet. After a rocky but upward-trending first week, the Rangers caught fire and became one of the hottest teams in the league.
NHL
chatsports.com

Game Preview: New York Rangers-Columbus Blue Jackets 11/13

The New York Rangers had a nice, lengthy break after notching an unlikely victory against the best team in the NHL, the Florida Panthers. On Monday, the Rangers became the first team to defeat the Panthers in regulation time, but it wasn’t a pretty win. The Panthers scored three unanswered goals and the Rangers were forced to rely on goalie Igor Shesterkin’s heroics, once again.
NHL
chatsports.com

Report: Senators' Games vs. Devils, Predators, Rangers Postponed amid COVID Outbreak

The Ottawa Senators' next three games have been reportedly postponed amid a COVID-19 outbreak with the team. Games against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, the Nashville Predators on Thursday and the New York Rangers on Saturday are impacted. The Senators currently have 10 players in the NHL's health and safety protocols.
NHL
elitesportsny.com

Devils, Rangers games against Senators postponed

The Ottawa Senators have ten players currently in COVID protocol, so on Monday the NHL announced their games have been suspended until Nov. 20. The break impact three games: at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, Thursday’s home game against the Nashville Predators and Saturday afternoon’s game against the New York Rangers in Ottawa.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Watson
Person
Dylan Gambrell
Person
Jack Capuano
Person
Victor Mete
Person
Nikita Zaitsev
chatsports.com

New York Rangers Player of the Week (11/16 edition)

New York Rangers, Ryan Strome, Major League Baseball Player of the Week Award, Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafrenière, Jacob Trouba, Artemi Panarin, Igor Shestyorkin. The New York Rangers had a a great Week 5, going undefeated in three games. Several of the team’s players performed well during this stretch and many were praised.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Rangers: F Sammy Blais out for 6-8 months

Blais was injured in the New York Rangers’ Sunday win over New Jersey and will miss the rest of the season. The New York Rangers announced that Sammy Blais will be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury that will take 6-8 months to recover from. Larry Brooks of...
NHL
elitesportsny.com

Game Preview: New York Rangers-Toronto Maple Leafs 11/18

Two of the best and hottest teams in the league will go head-to-head for the second time on Thursday. The New York Rangers are on a four-game winning streak and are playing the best hockey they’ve played all season, by far. However, the competition they faced during that stretch wasn’t...
NHL
CBS Boston

Report: Fenway Sports Group Close To Purchasing Pittsburgh Penguins

BOSTON (CBS) — Can the ownership group of the Boston Red Sox also own a rival of the Boston Bruins? We may soon find out. The Wall Street Journal’s Cara Lombardo reported on Tuesday that Fenway Sports Group — the group that owns the Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, and 50 percent of Roush Fenway Racing — “is in advanced talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team.” “A deal could be finalized later this week, assuming the talks don’t fall apart,” Lombardo reported. The Penguins are currently owned by Ronald Burke and Mario Lemieux, who played for the team from 1984-2006, winning two Stanley Cups and three Hart Trophies while making nine All-Star teams during his Hall of Fame career. That duo bought the team in 1999, after the team filed for bankruptcy. The team has won three Stanley Cups since then. FSG announced a major financial investment from RedBird Capital Partners back in March. FSG has made it clear that it intended to add to its sports portfolio after that $750 million investment. FSG was founded by John Henry and Tom Werner in 2001. The group acquired the Red Sox in February 2002.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ottawa Senators#The New York Rangers#The New Jersey Devils#Ottawasun Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
93.7 The Fan

Penguins need to pick up the pace

The Penguins are just 14 games into an 82-game season but seeing as – after tonight – 9 of the next 11 games are on the road there is a certain sense of urgency going into tonight’s game against Buffalo at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy