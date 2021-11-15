ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Winter Fair Returning to State Fairgrounds

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
The New York Winter Fair will be returning to the State Fairgrounds. Syracuse.com reports that, after taking a hiatus...

FL Radio Group

Press Conference in Geneva Friday on Deadline Day for Greenidge Air Permit Renewal

Friday is the deadline for commenting on the Greenidge facility’s Title V Air Permit Renewal, and a group of business owners, elected officials and environmental groups from across the Finger Lakes will hold a press conference to demonstrate their unified opposition to the facility. Friday morning’s press conference in Geneva is being held to urge Governor Hochul to direct the Department of Environmental Conservation to deny the permit.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Seward House Celebrates Thanksgiving Proclamation

Auburn, New York, home of Thanksgiving? It was William Seward who convinced President Lincoln to proclaim a national day of Thanksgiving. Jeff Ludwig with the Seward House Museum says they celebrated Seward’s efforts Thursday. The presentation is available on the Seward House Facebook page. Get the top stories on your...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

NYS Fairgrounds to Offer Pfizer Vaccine to Kids

The New York State Fair Grounds in Syracuse has been named as one of the ten mass COVID-19 Vaccination sites in the state that will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine to children aged 5-11. Governor Hochul said she is directing these sites to open their doors to the youngest and most recently eligible New Yorkers.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
