DALLAS, November 17, 2021 – Azure and ANE in ATL AT&T and Microsoft are launching the “Private Preview” of Azure Edge Zone in Atlanta to help companies multiply the power of 5G by combining it with cloud computing. By harnessing AT&T Network Edge (ANE) capabilities to the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, businesses large and small will be able to create new, connected applications and services that are both powerful and lightweight. Atlanta is our next location to come online, and we’re already working with a handful of businesses to help them create new experiences for their customers.

