Paramount Elevates Marketing Chief Marc Weinstock

Paramount Pictures has tapped worldwide marketing and distribution president Marc Weinstock to run one unified division.

As a result of the reorganization, marketing co-president Mary Daily is departing. She had focused more on the international side of the aisle.

Newly installed Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins detailed the changes on Monday in a note to staff.

Robbins further announced that Pam Kaufman, president of global consumer products for ViacomCBS, will now run Paramount’s Themed Entertainment division as well. She will report to Robbins and ViacomCBS Networks president-CEO Raffaele Annecchino. Kevin Suh will be stepping down in his role as the current president of themed entertainment.

Weinstock, who will report to Robbins, has been instrumental in a number of successful marketing campaigns, including for Rocketman , Sonic the Hedgehog and A Quiet Place Part II .

“As you know, Marc is a dynamic leader and visionary marketer, and his expert work here at Paramount more than proves this,” Robbins said in the staff note.

“I’d also like to extend our deep thanks to Mary for her important contributions to the organization. She joined Paramount in 2017 as President of International Theatrical Marketing and Worldwide Home Media Entertainment,” Robbins continued.

Robbins said adding “Pam’s laser focus” to themed entertainment will allow the company to further grow our franchises.

“Please join me in congratulating Marc and Pam and thanking Mary and Kevin for their work and leadership,” Robbins concluded.