Celebrations

'101 Dalmatians' themed parade held for woman's 101st birthday

By CNN Newsource
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey brought out the black and white for her birthday, but don't call this Dalmatian-loving great-grandmother "Cruella." The "101 Dalmatians" themed parade in...

Columbus Telegram

Happy 101st Birthday

WWII Veteran Doris Hicks will be 101 on Nov. 16. She loves getting mail and would love to hear how you enjoy living in the USA on God’s will. She loves country, family, friends and you.
POLITICS
Sedona Red Rock News

Woman’s birthday gift is 2nd SIFF theater

Alan Sheldon may have picked the perfect early birthday gift for his wife, Alice. It was one that not only expresses the love he has for her — and the love they have shared for more than 50 years — but it’s one that can be enjoyed by many others for years to come.
SEDONA, AZ
Happy Birthday Mickey & Minnie Mouse!

They both turn 93 years young on Thursday. They made their big debuts in the animated movie Steamboat Willie in New York on November 18th, 1928. You can mark the day by watching a cartoon featuring the pair, wearing a classic Mickey Mouse watch or t-shirt -- or visiting a Disney theme park.
ENTERTAINMENT
Situation 805: “My husband invited my dead beat dad to Thanksgiving at our house”

Good morning guys! I am stoked to hear my situation on the radio. So my estranged father has reappeared into my life after 16 years. I am 38 years old and he left my mom when I was 5 years old. He would occasionally show up to my grandma’s house when I would go visit her. Well I had not seen or heard from him in 16 years. He recently tried reaching out to me and ended up contacting my husband. My husband had never met him, he only knew the little bit that I shared with him. Well my husband invited him to dinner for Thanksgiving at OUR house. I told my husband I don’t want him to come. My husband all of a sudden has a soft spot for my dad. He said he spent a while with him on the phone and he thinks I should give my dad a chance. I understand my husband just wants to help, but I think he should of consulted with me 1st before inviting him to dinner at our house. I want my husband to un-invite him since he’s the one who invited him. My father is a dead beat selfish person. The only reason he is looking to come visit is so he can ask to stay here for a few days since his girl friend kicked him out for domestic abuse. My husband said if I don’t want him to come I can call him and un-invite him myself, otherwise he’ll be visiting. My husband grew up with out a dad. He tells me I am being unfair and I am lucky to still have mine. But do I really? No! Once again my husband thinks he’s helping but it’s actually just causing drama between us now. How do I make him see this?!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
State
Wisconsin State
stevenspoint.news

2021 Holiday Parade theme announced

STEVENS POINT – The 2021 Holiday Parade is slated for Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. As is tradition, the parade will roll down Main Street in the city, featuring Mr. and Mrs. Claus. This year’s theme is “Let it Snow,” and event organizers are eager to invite guests out to celebrate the holiday season.
STEVENS POINT, WI
HollywoodLife

Jerry Seinfeld’s Daughter Sascha Celebrates Her 21st Birthday With Roaring 20s-Themed Bash

Sascha Seinfeld keeps rolling through her 20s, with an appropriate 1920s themed birthday party to celebrate turning 21!. A little party never killed nobody! Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld’s eldest daughter Sascha turned 21 on Sunday November 7, and the comedy icon’s girl celebrated the major birthday with a Roaring Twenties themed party. Sascha dazzled in a sparkling flapper-inspired dress, complete with a glittering headband, and posed for photos with friends, her siblings, and of course, her parents!
CELEBRITIES
newfolks.com

6 ways to make a cat-themed birthday party unique and tons of fun

Meow! Are you kitten me? Are you hosting a cat-themed birthday party for your little kitty? That’s purr-fect! Cat parties can be a whole lot of fun and not just for fur-babies either. Kitty loving kids will enjoy a cat-themed birthday that gets everyone purring. A cat birthday party can be super cute and easy to put together, especially with plenty of cat themed birthday party supplies. If your kitten has a birthday close to Halloween, a cat-themed party can be purrific, but a kitty-themed birthday party any time of year is something to meow about and planning one isn’t as hard as you think. Here are some ideas for a yowling good time.
PETS
InspireMore

Woman Makes Baseball-Loving Grandma’s Dreams Come True On Her 85th Birthday.

It’s safe to say Grandma Maryann just had the best birthday ever. Maryann loves the Braves. A lot. So much so, in fact, that she always makes sure to record their baseball games so she can watch them twice! That’s why, when it came time to find the perfect gift for her grandma’s 85th birthday, Olivia Dooley knew exactly what to get: World Series tickets.
MLB
Community Policy