General Motors Destination Freight Charges Increased 21 Percent In Four Years

Private trucking fleets expand amid soaring spot rates. According to a recent National Private Truck Council Report, private fleets continue to expand due to high spot market rates and dwindling capacity in the market. Less capacity equals less service, and service metrics remain a big driver for in-house transportation. For large common carriers (they haul other people’s freight), this can pose a challenge since both private and common carriers target the same labor market. The NPTC Report highlights private fleet turnover averages of 14.25%, compensation over $75,000 per year, an average driver workweek at 42.4 hours and 71% of drivers home every night. Surprisingly, private carriers are facing greater competition from common carriers due to higher spot rates and freight demand. Michael Zimmerman, a partner with Kearney Consulting, said, “Common carriers are trying even harder to attract drivers from private fleets, and they are doing it with money.” Common carriers are resorting to lucrative sign-on bonuses, semi-regional or semi-dedicated route opportunities and even student loan reimbursement.

INDUSTRY ・ 20 HOURS AGO