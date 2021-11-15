ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

General Motors Destination Freight Charges Increased 21 Percent In Four Years

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors destination and freight charges (DFC) have increased by more than 20 percent since 2017, according to an analysis performed by Automotive News. The publication found that the average DFC for a GM vehicle at the moment is about $1,242, which represents a 21 percent increase from 2017. Part of...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Production Offline For Remainder Of Year

Production of the Chevy Bolt EV and Chevy Bolt EUV will remain offline for the rest of 2021 as the automaker prioritizes getting repair parts to customers affected by the battery fire recall. GM reopened the Lake Orion Assembly plant on November 1st after production of the Bolt EV and...
LAKE ORION, MI
AFP

GM factory launch ushers in Detroit's EV pickup campaign

General Motors takes a leap Wednesday towards its much-touted "all-EV" future when it officially opens its first electric pickup truck factory. The auto giant will unveil Factory Zero, a 36-year old plant in Hamtramck, Michigan that has been retooled for electric vehicles (EV), commemorating the occasion with President Joe Biden.
DETROIT, MI
freightwaves.com

Loaded and Rolling: Private fleets expand; trucking mergers and acquisitions; and detention on the rise

Private trucking fleets expand amid soaring spot rates. According to a recent National Private Truck Council Report, private fleets continue to expand due to high spot market rates and dwindling capacity in the market. Less capacity equals less service, and service metrics remain a big driver for in-house transportation. For large common carriers (they haul other people’s freight), this can pose a challenge since both private and common carriers target the same labor market. The NPTC Report highlights private fleet turnover averages of 14.25%, compensation over $75,000 per year, an average driver workweek at 42.4 hours and 71% of drivers home every night. Surprisingly, private carriers are facing greater competition from common carriers due to higher spot rates and freight demand. Michael Zimmerman, a partner with Kearney Consulting, said, “Common carriers are trying even harder to attract drivers from private fleets, and they are doing it with money.” Common carriers are resorting to lucrative sign-on bonuses, semi-regional or semi-dedicated route opportunities and even student loan reimbursement.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Benzinga

General Motors Company: The Winning Streak Continues

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) traded today at $65.00, eclipsing its 12-month high. So far today approximately 14.3 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 18.9 million shares. General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in...
ECONOMY
wardsauto.com

Biden Headlines Dedication of General Motors’ Factory Zero

President Joe Biden helps General Motors officially dedicate Factory Zero in Detroit, which expects to start shipping the battery-electric GMC Hummer pickup to dealers before the end of the year. Biden, recalling how he got to drive vehicles from Manheim Auctions to the Delaware dealership managed by his father, says:...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Consumer Reports#Freight#Lawsuits#Dfc#Automotive News#Chevy#Buick#Trax#The Gm Bupyeong Complex
gmauthority.com

Merchants Fleet Orders 5,400 BrightDrop EV410 Units

Merchants Fleet has placed an order for 5,400 units of the BrightDrop EV410 electric delivery van. The New Hampshire-based fleet operator previously committed to purchasing 12,600 examples of the larger BrightDrop EV600, which will be delivered to the company over an extended time period starting in 2023. It has now also placed an order for 5,400 units of the BrightDrop EV410 as well – essentially a short wheelbase, mid-size version of the EV600.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Ford Upset General Motors By Investing in Rivian

Ford made a massive statement by investing in Rivian, which made General Motors a little upset. Rivian only just became a publicly-traded company, and as of November 16, 2021, its market valuation is over $130 billion. That puts it behind only four other automakers in the world, which is pretty remarkable. That’s why GM is sad about Ford beating it to the punch.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
The Verge

Lucid Motors passes Ford’s market cap four years after it nearly got bought

Four years after Ford was reportedly considering buying Lucid Motors, the EV startup is now worth more than the Detroit automaker. Lucid Motors’ market capitalization passed Ford’s on Tuesday, one day after the startup reported its first quarterly financial results as a publicly traded company and just a few weeks after it started shipping its luxury electric sedan, the Air.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Ford's Rivian Investment Was A Last-Ditch Effort To Upstage GM

As some will be quick to say, "You snooze you lose," though that's not exactly how this story played out. Arguably one of the biggest reasons Rivian was able to rise up from an aging electric vehicle startup with very little to show, to the first automaker to deliver an electric pickup truck on our shores was due to huge investments from the likes of Ford and Amazon.
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

GMC Average Transaction Price Rises Above $63K In October

The average transaction price of a new GMC vehicle continued to rise in October, hitting an all-time high of $63,000 through the end of the month. Per a recent analysis from vehicle valuation and automotive research company Kelley Blue Book, the ATP for the GMC brand was recorded at $63,506 for the month of October, 2021, rising 6.1 percent from $61,566 a month prior. The ATP of $61,557 for the month of October represents a rise of 15.2 percent year-over-year as compared to an ATP of $55,133 in September of 2020.
ECONOMY
CNN

Rivian has $0 in revenue and is now the third most valuable carmaker on the planet

New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, a 12-year-old startup with no revenue, is now the third most valuable carmaker in the world. The electric vehicle maker has been public for all of one week, but its share price has more than doubled in that time, valuing Rivian at more than $140 billion — just ahead of Volkswagen ($139 billion), and in third place behind Toyota ($306 billion) and Tesla ($1 trillion).
BUSINESS
New York Post

General Motors revoking heated-seat option due to chip shortage

The semiconductor shortage is having a chilling effect at GM. The automaker has confirmed that it is removing the heated seat option from several 2022 models to help conserve its supply of semiconductor chips for more critical components and increase the number of complete vehicles it is able to produce.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy