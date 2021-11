Pablo Larraín was attending the 2019 Toronto Film when fate intervened. The Chilean director was there with a new film, Ema, but was already preoccupied with his next project, Spencer, a genre-bending impressionistic portrait of the late Princess Diana in which he wanted Kristen Stewart to star. He happened to be having a coffee meeting at the Hyatt Regency when he spotted the actress’ agent, WME’s Elyse Scherz. He quickly excused himself and chased her down, quite literally. “I ran across the lobby and said, ‘I need to talk to you.’ We knew each other because she also represents Gael García...

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO