The previously rumored Leica Q2 “Reporter” and Leica Q2 Monochrom “Reporter” cameras are now officially announced – this is why Leica invited a bunch of influencers to Wetzlar. I still have a theory that Leica had planned this event for the M11 a long time ago and then decided to delay the announcement. It is hard for me to believe that all those people were invited to Wetzlar just for a limited edition camera, but I could be wrong.

