ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

New officer joining Youngstown Police Department

By Mahoning Matters staff
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Police Department is getting a...

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mahoning Matters

Austintown Township awarded $250K for law enforcement hiring

AUSTINTOWN — The township has been awarded $250,000 by the U.S. Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program. The awards provide direct funding to hire additional full-time law enforcement professionals, a news release states. The COPS Hiring Program is intended to reduce crime and advance public safety...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Mahoning Matters

Your Morning Matters: Ohio advocates helped immigrants detained in Youngstown

Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters — with “Editor 2.0” Justin Dennis. It’s Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, and today we’re featuring the best kind of stories: the ones about people. We’re reporting today about two Ohio advocates who helped some of the hundreds of undocumented immigrants detained and released from Youngstown’s private prison make their way home.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Mahoning Matters

BREAKING | Ohio reports 6,615 new COVID-19 cases; 457 cases in the Valley

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 6,615 new COVID-19 cases statewide in the past 24 hours — the highest single-day total since early October. That includes 457 new cases in the Mahoning Valley, which is also a one-month record: 189 new cases in Mahoning County (for a total of 33,543), 159 in Trumbull (25,184) and 109 in Columbiana (15,724).
OHIO STATE
Mahoning Matters

Your Morning Matters: A medical malpractice lawsuit against Mercy Health

Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters — with “Editor 2.0” Justin Dennis. It’s Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, and today we’re bringing you the story of 70-year-old Petra Marquez, an Alzheimer’s patient taken to the St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital ER last November. According to a new civil lawsuit, she wandered out of the hospital and onto Market Street. She was hit by a truck and later died.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

 http://mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy