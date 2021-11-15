ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Canzano: Submit your questions about preventing falls in older adults

By Anna Canzano
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Contrary to popular belief, especially in senior living, it’s not normal to fall, develop chronic disease and become disabled with age. You can arm yourself with science to help protect those you love. That Expert Show host Anna Canzano is inviting you to join the dialogue and submit your questions for...

